Photos show local premiere of Louth man Baz Black’s acclaimed movie ‘Dublin Crust’

At the movie premier of Dublin Crust last week were David Black, Jenny Hickey and Emma Reay.

Rob McCarthy and Cora Mooney with Baz Black at the premier in Omniplex, Scotch Hall.

At the movie premier of Dublin Crust last week were Rose Henderson and Baz Black.

Baz Black with his parents Gina and Jim at the premiere of his movie Dublin Crust.

It was a night of firsts on Wednesday August 30th as local actor, writer and director Baz Black premiered his debut movie ‘Dublin Crust’ in the brand new Omniplex cinema in Scotch Hall.

Baz (39) was joined by his wife Emma Ray, his proud parents Gina and Jim from Smithstown, and many other family members, friends, cast and crew at the sold out show ahead of public screenings.

“This is the stuff of childhood dreams and being surrounded by people that you know and the people you respect in the industry, just made it an extra special night,” said Baz. “And the minute it started playing up on the screen all the stress and anxiety went away; once the laughter started, I was like, we're okay here and it was brilliant!”

A number of cast members of the ‘punk redemption’ movie attended, including Drogheda-based comedian Joe Rooney and his Fr Ted co-star Rose Henderson, beloved for her portrayal of Sr Assumpta.

Baz says it made all the difference to have the premiere in the state-of-the-art cinema.

“The new Scotch Hall Omniplex is unbelievable; the laser projection screen and the sound are incredible, and you could still smell the brand newness of it, so it was extra special!”, he says with a laugh.

“And the fact that the president of the company Mark Anderson was there was amazing, and his words were so supportive”.

The screening was followed by a Q & A session, and Baz and the cast members celebrated all over again at a screening in Dundalk the following evening, which was also followed by an after party.

The award-winning movie is on general release nationwide and see local cinema listings for details.