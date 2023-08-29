Photos show Alan Quinlan helping Drogheda RFC ‘Old Boys’ to catch up and reflect on former glories

Former ex-Drogheda RFC players relive glory days

When the idea was first mooted by ex-player and scrum half, Joe Cunningham, some time ago, it was another former scrum half, Sean Rochford (now residing in Enfield) who brought the event to fruition. Whilst it was intended to mark the 40thanniversary occasion of that wonderful 1983 American trip, the nostalgia event ‘took legs’ and it extended to former players down through the years who wished to renew acquaintances with fellow players from their former ex-Drogheda RFC days.

To quote Monasterboice Inn Functions Manager, Libby Grennan; “From myself and the house staff point of view, it was possibly one of the greatest nights we have had here in the Monasterboice Inn”. This quote was matched by many of the hundred and ten people in attendance on the night, which deemed it “one of the greatest nights of all time”! There were several former prominent members who couldn’t be in attendance because of the latest outbreak of Covid.

There were many novelty items included to embellish the memories and honour those who had played a significant part during the clubs heady days. One of these was a pre-function online vote by players & members for their player of outstanding quality with whom they watched and played with during their careers with ex-Drogheda RFC. This proved to be the biggest success of the night with the award of the greatest DRFC player of the clubs last 50 years 1947- 1997 going to Johnny Grennan. Unfortunately the winner could not be in attendance to receive his award, but in a very emotional moment on the night, with not a dry eye in the house, his brother, Donal, and niece, Libby Grennan, manager of The Monasterboice Inn, jointly accepted the magnificently commissioned and sculptured award being presented by former Munster, Ireland and current Virgin Media TV3 commentator and broadcaster Alan Quinlan.

During the evening there was a marvellous interlude when Alan Quinlan had a World Cup ‘Heart 2 Heart’ onstage with host Eamon Duffy. It was a brilliant honest and intriguing forty minutes and there was a very in-depth analysis of Ireland’s World Cup chances in France in a few weeks’ time. One of the interesting features of Quinlan’s interview was his insight and praise for the Irish coach, Andy Farrell, which was extraordinary. When he was probed by interviewer, Eamon Duffy, he admitted Peter O ‘Mahoney and Keith Earls, two close friends and former Munster colleagues, have relayed their admiration for Farrell. According to Alan Quinlan; “this is the greatest squad of any recent generation which is due to manager Farrell and his management team”. Alan Quinlan’s interview was a very open exchange and he spoke frankly to a very attentive audience on his much publicised mental health issues and wellbeing down through the years and his continuing work and support of the Aware Charity.

During a very enjoyable evening, John Oakes and Odie Gardiner, both stalwarts of ex-Drogheda RFC, received honoured recognition for their outstanding commitment and service to local Rugby in the Drogheda area for over 60 years.

The gathering was entertained by guest speaker and one of the organisers of the event, local solicitor, Colm Berkery. His delivery was simply magnificent and in keeping with the mood of the evening, his comments were permeated with some very funny anecdotes and stories, particularly on the 40th anniversary of the USA Tour of 1883. He also, very poignantly, paid due tribute to those who had gone to their eternal rest and who contributed so much to the ex-Drogheda RFC and rugby in general in their prime. Colm Berkery received a prolonged standing ovation at the end of his speech which certainly centred on humour, poignancy, friendship and nostalgia in equal measure.

There were some in attendance who made great efforts to be there on the night, such as ex-Drogheda RFC ‘Old Boys’ who flew in from all over Europe as well as coming from all parts of Ireland which included Gerry Fagan from Portugal, Peter Collier from France, Paul Mooney from Germany and Ronan O' Reilly from Spain. There were many in attendance that hadn't seen each other for almost 35 years. Evidence of this was, everyone wore name tags as the years have changed features and shapes.

It was an evening which exhibited pure nostalgia as the main outstanding ingredient to its magnificent success which commemorated a period of a great local sports club’s ex-players and members camaraderie.

In 1997 both ex-Drogheda RFC and ex- Delvin RFC made the history making decision to end the legacy of both clubs to form the very successful Boyne RFC resulting in a thriving, successful and rewarding rugby period to this day! But memories last forever and occasions such as this rekindle and reacquaint old friends where stories are embellished and the antics of all our yesterday’s become more famous with the passing of time.

This was an evening that had everything and the person who encapsulated the mood and brought back memories of his old days in “The Weavers” and his Drogheda RFC coaching and organising skills with ex-Drogheda was Eamon Duffy. Once again he was to the forefront of a magnificent evening, both behind the mic and in organising the evening with his fellow organising committee members, aptly named "The Elder Lemons Gang" which consisted of Sean Rochford Joe Cunningham and Ollie Walsh.