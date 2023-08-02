Photos show Ablevision crew shooting latest movie in Drogheda

Slick production has one eye on next year’s festival circuit

The cast and crew of Ablevision Ireland have had a busy few months, filming in key locations around Drogheda for their most ambitious project to date.

As yet untitled, the latest film from this exciting production company has the backing of none other than Irish film director and producer Randal Plunkett (21st Baron of Dunsany) and is being directed by JJ Anderson with actors Ali White and Barry John Kinsella also on board.

But the real stars of the show are the local cast from Ablevision, who have been lighting up the screens in many productions for years.

Ablevision is a media production and training company for people with Intellectual Disabilities.

The production crews are empowered to speak up for themselves, and to challenge expectations about what they can achieve by making their work visible and valued by the wider community.

Through training and encouragement, the actors and crew learn that they can and will be role models for others with intellectual challenges.

Emily Crawley Fay is making her debut in the film and is enjoying her experience so far.

“I was discovered by John (Delaney) and he asked me to be in the film,” she says with a grin. “I am one of the lead roles and also called Emily and we have been doing it for five months and I really like it.”

Susie Duffy is a regular star of Ablevision productions and loves working with her friends.

“We have all been drumming today which is great fun,” explains Susie.

Leonie Sarsfield loves that she has a cheeky line in the film.

“I am acting opposite Stephen and I have to say ‘shut up Stephen!”, she giggles. “It’s not really rude as that’s in the film.”

Conor O’Dowd and Jason McGivern have worked together on lots of projects, including an award-winning photography project, and enjoy acting together.

“I have a loud line and have to shout “what are you doing?” says Jason. “And I really think acting it fun and want to be an actor for the rest of my life,” adds Conor.

Local actor, musican and director Eimear O’Kane has been adding her expertise to the project and also has an acting part.

“My role is as a drumming instructor, and I’m actually standing in for Kieran Gallagher, who usually works with them, although I am really enjoying the experience, as I have done many times before,” says Eimear.

“We all have cajón drums, the Brazilian drums that you sit on, and we've got two rhythms going on and then we'll do a nice big drumroll at the end. And then there's a party atmosphere. The audience go crazy, with dancing and party poppers!”

Eimear has worked on several projects with Ablevision and knows the value this has for each of the cast members. “I’ve done a couple of movies; I did the Fairy Tree in 2019 and Fleadh Fever, they were back to back. Really good fun and I’m delighted to be back with Ablevision,” she says. “The come to life on stage and really love it, and filming takes a long amount of time but they're very, very patient and are brilliant.”

Director JJ Anderson is based in Leixlip, Co Kildare and was brought on board by Randal Plunkett, with whom he has worked on a number of national projects.

“I did a film years ago called Waiting and the post production was looked after by Lord Dunsany and when John Delaney reached out to him to say he wanted a really professional production, he asked me would I like to direct and here I am,” explains JJ. “COVID did hold things up a bit, but then I brought in actor Barry John Kinsella (who was just awarded Best Irish First Feature at the Galway Film Festival) and we workshopped with them and we basically wrote a story around the group, by getting to know them and getting their quirks and their abilities.

“So we've written this beautiful little poignant story about them, and the storyline is basically about a group of neurodivergent people and their facilitator is going through a separation from his wife, and he's struggling with that, and they help him.”

JJ has worked with all sorts of actors over the years and he says the Ablevision bunch are a joy to direct!

“They are absolutely the best, and take direction really well, which is amazing; they do exactly what you need them to do and better than some of the other actors and they're really, really good and they're just constant joy to work with. They're so funny.”

Since it was founded as a DkIT project in 2011, Ablevision Ireland has maintained a strong track record in the media and film making area. Their programmes proudly involve a training ethos which puts the individual at the centre enabling them to achieve their full potential. Their training methodology is fun, creative and empowering in an atmosphere which is conducive to participation.

John Delaney is one of the driving forces behind Ablevision and is very excited about this project.

“We have learned from every project that we do, we learn how to improve or change direction. We always try to make sure that our guys have a voice. And this is their story. They have an input into whatever the story is. The same as in normal life,” he says. “This is outsider art, because our guys are outsiders, and it is an expensive shoot and it does take a lot of funding; it is a crew of 18 working there with this so that's not small but they're not overcharging us this point.

“But we hope the result will be our most professional to date, and it should be finished next year in time for the festival circuit and really put Ablevision and Co Louth on the map.”