Photos capture sunshine, smiles and salutes at Louth’s first National Services Day parade

Inaugural Drogheda National Services Parade proves to be a huge success

It was a day full of pride; for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line everyday to keep our community safe.

The inaugural National Services Day parade saw Drogheda now joining Dublin, Wexford, Cork and Limerick in holding this special celebration on September 2nd to thank all those who volunteer their time, or work in the emergency services.

With glorious sunshine bathing the streets of Drogheda, it was a chance for all the boys and girls who gathered to cheer on all those unsung heroes from Counties Louth and East Meath, who don’t wear capes, but take to the streets or the seas to help when needed, to rescue us or save our lives.

Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (ONE) led the colour party, followed by first of the four bands to partake The O'Neill Pipe Band, Clontibret, Co Monaghan; Drogheda Brass Band and Lourdes Brass Band also featured in the parade, along with the Samba Mammas.

Over 500 personnel from right across Counties Louth and East Meath took part, with representatives from Gardai and retired Gardai, as well as some of the Little Blue Heroes, Irish Coast Guard, Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes. The Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery Service, Drogheda Order of Malta, National Ambulance Service, R.N.L.I, Civil Defence, Irish Red Cross and Louth County Fire Service.

Present on the viewing stand at St Peter’s Church were Mayor of Drogheda Eileen Tully, Deputy Mayor Kevin Callan, Louth TD Deputy Imelda Munster, Garda Supt Andrew Watters, local councillors and representatives from the local services.

Each group paused for a salute as they passed the stage, which was reciprocated by the guests. The party atmosphere was helped along with street entertainment organised by Love Drogheda and after the parade, an exhibition showcasing life-saving equipment of the emergency services, with the East Meath Cardiac Unit teaching life-saving skills and more.