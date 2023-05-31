Pedestrians asked to avoid road in front of Tholsel during works

Pedestrians are being asked to avoid walking on the road in front of the Tholsel while works are carried out.

Louth County Council is asking the public to avoid walking in front of the Tholsel in West Street while emergency repairs are taking place, and to use the three other pedestrian crossings at the junction.

The barrier in place comes right out to the road blocking the path completely and despite Cllr James Byrne asking for a narrow pathway, to be safely provided, for the duration of the works, pedestrians are asked to avoid the area in front of the building.

"I’m sure people will inevitably take a chance by walking on the road which I am concerned about,” says Cllr Byrne.”But in fairness, they have to put public safety first and if that means closing the path completely so be it.

"I'm told the barrier out to the road and the debris netting is all a precaution, which I understand. However, they may incorporate a pedestrian throughway as works progress”.

The works are expected to take two weeks.

“With scaffolding to go up before works commence, I would urge people to please take care in the meantime,” said Cllr Byrne.