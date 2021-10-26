Pat’s safe as Moylagh put to the sword

Donal Landy was once again the chief marksman for St Patrick's as they secured their Intermediate status.

ST PATRICK’S 2-13

MOYLAGH 0-3

AFTER overcoming the opening hurdle when defeating Ballinlough, St Patrick’s completed the task of avoiding the drop to junior ranks for the second year in a row in this IFC relegation play-off at Walterstown on Saturday.

Unlike last year’s narrow escape against Castletown, the Stamullen men had plenty to spare on this occasion and as early as the opening water break it was very evident how proceedings would materialise.

Moylagh had relegation written all over them from the early exchanges as they made little or no headway when assisted by a stiff breeze. Despite the advantage of the elements all they could manage throughout the opening half was a solitary point from a free by their best player Sean Reilly.

That score arrived after 12 minutes and at the end of the opening quarter the scoreboard read 0-4 to 0-1. It didn’t get any better for Moylagh after that. Reilly converted another free in the third quarter and their only point from play was scored by substitute Niall McElearney.

St Patrick’s looked focussed and determined from the outset and soon had the scoreboard ticking over with points from Donal Landy (two), Shane Landy and Neil O’Flaherty.

Kevin Cassidy was also lively in the St Patrick’s attack and hit two quick-fire points to increase the lead. With John Curtis winning some great possession around midfield the one-way nature of the game continued and when Barry Mooney went on the charge his goal bound shot was blocked by keeper Matt Corrigan but Diarmuid Quinn pounced to finish the rebound to the net.

Cassidy then added his third point of the half to leave it 1-7 to 0-1 at the break and the game was over as a contest at that stage.

Moylagh did create one goal chance in the half but Colm Fanning managed to miss from close range.

Donal Landy and Quinn added to the St Patrick’s before sub McElearney accounted for Moylagh’s only score from play. At the second water break it was 1-10 to 0-3.

Shane Landy (free) and Padraig Nulty added further points before Neil O’Flaherty was black-carded on 24 minutes.

St Patrick’s could afford to empty their bench in the closing stages and the game was on the hour mark when centre back Darren Hagan broke through for his side’s second goal to complete the scoring.

Moylagh also finished with 14 after Colm Fanning picked up a second yellow card three minutes from the end.

ST PATRICK’S: Philip O’Brien; Adam Byrne, David McQuillan, David Stafford; Ciaran Sullivan, Darren Hagan 1-0, Shane Dowling; Barry Mooney, Padraig Nulty 0-1; Diarmuid Quinn 1-1, Neil O’Flaherty 0-2, John Curtis; Donal Landy 0-4 (3f), Shane Landy 0-2f, Kevin Cassidy 0-3. Subs: Niall Mooney for Quinn (42), Shane McGinty for Byrne (57), Martin McKenna for Curtis, Liam Brennan for Cassidy (58).

MOYLAGH: Matt Corrigan; Shane Gibney, Darren Gibney, Sean Payton; Kevin Foley, Joe Melia, Jamie Magee; Ronan Payton, Sean Reilly 0-2f; Sean Guirke, Colm Fanning, Stephen Ward; Peter Fox, Tommy Reilly, Rory Gibney. Subs: Niall McElearney 0-1 for Ward (h-t), Barry McGuirk for Magee (51), Noel Reilly for R Payton (58).

REF: Keith Sheerin (Drumconrath)

Dunshaughlin will be Navan O’Mahonys opponents in the SFC relegation final after losing 1-13 to 1-7 to last year’s intermediate champions Ballinabrackey in the relegation semi-final at Trim on Sunday.

The sides were level 0-4 each at half-time but Dunshaughlin, who started without county star Mathew Costello, had been reduced to 14 at that stage. Ballinabrackey gradually gained a stranglehold in the second half and were 0-10 to 0-6 clear before David Carroll found the net for what proved a decisive score.