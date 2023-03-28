Pat Cooney of Boann Distillery to speak at next Drogheda Chamber business lunch

The event takes place on Friday, April 21, from 1.15pm to 3.15pm in Scholars Townhouse Hotel

Drogheda & District Chamber is delighted to welcome Pat Cooney of Boann Distillery as their Guest Speaker at their upcoming Networking Business Lunch.

Pat has been in the drinks’ trade most of his life and always had the ambition to own a distillery and name a whiskey.

An accountant by profession and an active veteran in the Irish drinks industry, he understands what it takes to create successful, premium brands.

In the heart of the Boyne Valley, the Cooney family is reviving the time-honoured traditions of Ireland’s master distillers. It is here, in Boann Distillery, that they have set about creating the finest whiskeys.

Member ticket €50 Non-member ticket €60

To avail of the Members discount, contact brenda@droghedachamber.ie

Places limited. Sponsored by M1 Skillnet.