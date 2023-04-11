Owners of Tribe restaurant in Duleek purchase Betaghstown House

Plan for 10-bedroom boutique guesthouse

The historic Betaghstown House has been bought by the Ryan family who own Tribe restaurant in Duleek. Photo Credit: The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage

The Ryan family of Tribe Restaurant in Duleek has announced the purchase of Betaghstown House and Woods in Bettystown.

The family says it plans to conserve and restore the house which was built in the 1600s. It will be transformed into a boutique 10-bedroom guesthouse.

Meanwhile, tearooms, a café and home bakery will be incorporated into the existing outhouses on the grounds.

"We fell in love immediately with this beautiful and tranquil woodland and historic home...and we plan to create a space for the community to enjoy and benefit from,” the family said in a statement.

"This will include nature walks, and the lake that sits on the property is set to be returned to its former glory.”

The Ryan family previously restored the Protestant church in Duleek, turning the 500-year-old building into their existing restaurant.

With eight-bedrooms, along with a separate swimming pool complex, stables, outbuildings and 11 acres of land, which includes tennis courts, woodlands and a substantial stone-lined pond feature, the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage deems Betaghstown House to be of "national significance."

It was placed on the market for the first time in almost 70 years in 2021, priced at €1.3, and the family says the local community will benefit greatly from the addition of tearooms, a cafe and restaurant and home bakery.

The announcement was welcomed by local residents, businesses and representatives.

“I am so delighted that this beautiful woodland and historic home will be protected and is set to become a welcoming space for our community. I know that many developers would have liked to secure this prime location for more housing but Aidan (Ryan) and his family fell in love with it and are committed to turning it into something even more special than it already is,” said Cllr Sharon Tolan. “I’m really excited about what the future holds for Betaghstown House and Woods”.