Over 12,000 children waiting over three years for dental assessment

Shocking figures released to Sinn Fein TD for Louth/East Meath Imelda Munster reveal that 12,393 6th class children have been waiting up to three years for dental assessment and treatment in Louth and Meath.

5875 Children in Louth and 6518 in Meath have yet to be seen.

Deputy Munster said “Delays like this have never been seen before and as if the figures for primary schoolchildren are not bad enough, the entire situation is compounded further with tens of thousands of medical card holders unable to access dental care for the past two years.

“Last month, frustrated dentists’ representatives said that shortcomings in publicly funded dental services affect our most vulnerable I society, including children on the school screening service.

“There are now fewer than 620 dentists who are actively participating in the medical card scheme nationally for over a million medical card holders and this has led to unprecedented waiting lists for primary schoolchildren to receive their dental assessment.”

Deputy Munster said “The governments response is to blame dentists for resigning from the scheme, but the dentists’ representatives have been calling for a meeting with the health minister for two years and received a promise from the minister to engage with them over a year ago, but he has failed to fulfil that promise.

“Dentists are understandably sceptical of the governments statements not least given how often all promises on the commencement of talks on a new scheme have been broken. Dentists have said there’s been no changes to the scheme in 16 years.

Deputy Munster stated having raised this issue numerous times with the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister said “government inaction on this issue cannot continue. It is wholly unacceptable for any government to leave hundreds of thousands of people without access to public dental care.