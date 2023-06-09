Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda opens new family room

Those involved in the project of the new family room at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Prof. Cillian Twomey cuts the ribbon at the opening of the new Ciúin Room at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Losing a loved one to illness in hospital is a difficult time for a family, and the End of Life Care team at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital is hoping to ease that pain a little by providing a private space for them to process what is happening and grieve if necessary.

The Ciúin Room is an oasis of calm in the busy Boyne building offering a room for the family and loved ones of patients at end of life, on one of the acute medical surgical wards, and was officially opened by Prof. Cillian Twomey on Tuesday, June 6th.

“This ward had no facilities for families and yet we had over 20% of the hospital deaths back in 2018 with nowhere for the families of those patients to go for some dignity and privacy,” explains Sharon Fenelon, End of Life Care Coordinator at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. “So, we put an application in for an Irish Hospice Foundation/HSE Design & Dignity grants which provides funding for enhancing spaces that can be used for end of life, whether it be for the patient or for the families, and we were lucky to get some funding for our Family Room.”

Initially, the room was subject to some delays due to COVID, however at the end of 2022, the project was complete, providing an architecturally supported, exemplar room, which is nonclinical and very comfortable.

“It allows families to be able to take some time away from sitting at the bedside of a loved one and be used for having conversations with families by the doctors about prognosis with their loved one,” she adds. “It's multifunctional, but I suppose the most important thing and the essence of this really is to give people who are with a loved one who's at end of life somewhere just to escape, to take time out, to be able to make themselves a cup of tea, to be able to get some rest in the sleeping sofa.”

The room used to be a storage room, but has now been transformed into a peaceful and comfortable place for loved ones to retreat, and there is also a large window with some trees and decking on the balcony.

The room was officially opened by consultant geriatrician Prof. Cillian Twomey, who in his retirement did a huge amount of work on enhancing end of life care and was involved in the inception of the Hospice Friendly Hospital programme trying to improve end of life and acute hospitals.

45% of deaths in Ireland happen in acute hospitals, and there is currently no hospice dedicated to serving people of the North East.

The new family room at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

“It's really important that we make it part of the fabric of hospital and have services, facilities and environments that are more hospice in their approach, as opposed to being clinical and busy and acute and the normal things that go with it with the hospital environment,” said Sharon. “Over the years, he has basically been a champion for end of life care and he was the ideal person to launch the room and he gave a beautiful speech to the invited guests and as did our general manager, Fiona Brady”.

Thanks also go to Mr Adrian Cleary, director of nursing and the entire senior management team, and Sharon is hoping another room may be on the horizon for their Intenstive Care Unit.

“We actually have an application in for a second room for ICU and am currently seeking funding for that at the moment,” adds Sharon. “People are deeply people are affected by their surroundings, and we want to provide a place of dignity for families of patients.”