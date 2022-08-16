O’Rourke sets the bar high for Meath football

A NEW era for Meath football was unveiled in the O’Mahony’s GAA clubhouse on Monday evening as recently appointed senior football team manager Colm O’Rourke addressed delegates, while there was also a presentation on plans for underage structures in the county over the next number of years.

Pathway structures from U13 to U20 were outlined by a number of speakers, including Conor O’Donoghue (chairman of Meath Football Development Committee), Jamie Queeney (Coaching & Games) and Barry Horgan (Football General Manager).

O’Rourke outlined some of his plans and hopes as new senior football team manager. The two-time All-Ireland winner as a player said it was a real honour and a privilege to be asked to take on the task of managing Meath.

Referring to controversy on the day of his appointment, O’Rourke was keen to stress that there were certain courtesies attached to the job and that the management committee of Meath GAA were the elected authority, they should be the first to hear about the appointment and that he wanted that courtesy carried out.

“It wouldn’t be right in any circumstances that a major appointment would be leaked to anyone until the authority of Meath Co Board was told about it first,” he said.

O’Rourke said he was very fortunate to have two excellent people with him in selectors Barry Callaghan and Stephen Bray.

“They are not people who are big friends of mine, I didn’t go that route as I wanted people who would challenge me in every way and I think that will happen with these two lads.”

In terms of the wider management group, O’Rourke said there was quite a team to assemble and discussions were ongoing with different people, and while nothing was finalised as yet it is hoped that there will be names to put before the county committee for ratification at the September meeting.

O’Rourke highlighted that he was enthusiastic about the idea of the regional competition for junior and intermediate clubs, which should be up and running at the end of the championship. He was also hopeful of some kind of regional competition being organised for senior teams.

“We see this as an ideal way at looking at players in the county, and anyone who wants to play for Meath will get an opportunity to do so. And anyone who wants to opt out, well that’s fine. We can take it that they don’t want to play for Meath.

“It will be an opportunity to look at players in a competitive setting over a period of time. It would give us an opportunity to look at about 300 players over a four to six-week period and everyone would get a great opportunity to try out for the county.

“We have fantastic clubs and I have always said I could not understand why Meath could not be ‘the Kerry of the East’. We have huge numbers, we have great enthusiasm, and we have a passion for the game which is equivalent to anywhere else, including Dublin, Kerry, Galway or Tyrone.

“We shouldn’t accept our standards to be any less than those. That is the bar we set. I want to see a Meath team going to Croke Park with aspirations to win, with people wanting to support their team.”