Obelisk bridge closure causing traffic chaos and financial heartache around Drogheda

Protest meeting hears one minibus driver forking out extra €76 a week on tolls

The cost of the Obelisk bridge closure is already taking a toll on locals in the greater Drogheda area, according to a public meeting held in the town recently.

The vital link between north and south traffic has been closed since August 21, causing a noticeable increase in traffic through the town, and a financial leap for those trying to avoid that by paying a toll.

Former Mayor of Drogheda Frank Godfrey held the public meeting in the d Hotel, Drogheda on Monday last, August 28 and heard of major inconvenience and financial burden on motorists, including one minibus owner forced to pay €76 weekly in M1 tolls.

“Those attending the meeting were highly critical of the lack of proper planning and communication for this much needed major repair project,” said Mr Godfrey after the meeting. “Many felt that a new bridge should be constructed which could deal with heavier traffic in a safer manner. Such a bridge could “bypass” the short, twisty and dangerous stretch between the gates of Oldbridge House and the bridge under repair which could be re-purposed for walkers and cyclists. Locals recall a near fatal incident some years back when a car slipped into the unprotected Boyne Canal on this stretch. Repairing the bridge doesn’t remove that risk.”

One of the first to speak at the meeting was the owner of a minibus who makes two return trips daily to Ardee for Louth Disability Services. “I now face an additional cost of €76 as I have to use the tolled section of the M1 motorway for a short distance,” he explained. “Against the background of rising fuel and other costs for motorists, this is one additional financial burden I had not been able to budget for”.

A woman spoke about the cost of her daily work journey from Duleek to Monaghan.

“Now I have to use the M1 and pay tolls which I expects will cost in the region of €1,000 annually after tax, adding to my already significant motoring costs,” she said.

Another speaker described how he farms land on both sides of the bridge and was reliant on the bridge. Now he has the difficult task of driving machinery through central Drogheda as he cannot use the motorway, adding to the time, costs and risks involved.

Another spoke of his son living near Mitchell’s pub on the Slane-Drogheda Road who works in Oldbridge and made the short journey to work in minutes. Now it takes him double the time. Coming from the south side,another speaker who used the bridge to travel from Donore to Slane expressed concern about now having to drive the narrow road from Donore past Bru na Boinne to get to his work in Slane.

Ahead of the meeting a local taxi driver told Frank how fares will inevitably rise for taxi users, as journey times increase in the affected areas.

Speaking of safety, another person queried whether the repairs would inhibit the work of the Boyne Rescue and Recovery Service – for example, accessing the dangerous Curley Hole stretch of the river.

“We haven’t yet seen the impact this will create as schools and colleges fully reopen and for all those reasons, I have arranged another public meeting for Monday, September 18th at 8pm in the d Hotel, Drogheda and invite everyone who is concerned or impacted by the closure of the bridge to come along and plan a community response to this imposition,” added Frank.

“At the moment, road users are left with a “Hobson’s Choice” – either pay tolls on the M1 motorway for each short local trip, or make a longer, even more expensive journey by going across central Drogheda, adding to traffic delays in Ireland’s largest town and emerging city.”