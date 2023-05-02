Nothing less than full short-hop zone status will do for Drogheda and East Meath commuters

There has been a mixed response to the news that Fairer Fares are on the way for public transport users right around the country, but most importantly in Meath and Louth where commuters are most impacted by the disparity of fares that currently exists.

Local Councillor Sharon Tolan welcomed the news, as she made this issue a Fine Gael Policy priority when she secured support for the campaign at government level with senior Ministers Helen McEntee, Simon Harris and Martin Heydon supporting a joint motion that was adopted by the Parliamentary Party.

“I am absolutely delighted with this news; it is long overdue but better late than never as they say,” she told the Drogheda Independent. “ I am pleased that the NTA chose to use my suggestion of creating a new Outer Dublin Commuter Zone. At the end of the day the Short Hop Zone simply wasn’t reflective of the City and Greater Dublin Commuter Area that exists in reality. Two new zones will now be created, Dublin City Zone which will extend approximately 23km from the city in all directions, and the Outer Dublin Commuter Zone extending to approximately 50km from Dublin City centre which will include towns such as Drogheda, Navan, Trim, Enfield, Clane, Prosperous, Newbridge, Kildare, Greystones and Wicklow.”

Meanwhile Labour TD Ged Nash says that nothing less than the short-hop fares enjoyed by commuters in places like Greystones will do for the those travelling on public transport from Drogheda and Laytown.

Deputy Nash TD broadly welcomed the NTA’s publication of a National Fares Strategy for commuter and inter-urban journeys on public transport but says that the devil will be in the detail.

“For too long, commuters in Drogheda and East Meath have been treated poorly and unfairly from a price point of view.

“But we still don’t know if Drogheda and Laytown commuters will be treated as short-hop commuters and enjoy the considerable benefits that brings to communities outside of Dublin, like Greystones.”

“Rail fare prices for local residents are nearly double or triple that of other train stations that border the capital.

“The case for Drogheda and Laytown to be included in the short-hop commuter zone with ticket prices more in line with the rates charged for travel from Greystones into Dublin is an open and shut one.”

Earlier this year, the NTA indicated to Deputy Nash that they do not intend “extending the short hop zone to further stations”.

The Louth Labour TD said that if the new fare structures are as to be as equitable as the NTA claims, then the short-hop zone must be extended.

He said: “In my view the principal reason for the lack of parity with stations such as Greystones is the fact that the Dundalk to Dublin line is a cash cow with local rail users forced to pay way over the odds to travel into the city.”

Deputy Nash concluded: “Louth and East Meath commuters can no longer be the poor relation when it comes to affordable public transport.”