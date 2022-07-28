No timeline provided for Drogheda Educate Together Secondary School

“Their refusal to do that means an eye-watering figure in excess of €5million of taxpayers money has already been spent on short to medium term accommodation."

Minister for Education, Norma Foley, has said she expects a planning application for permanent school building for Drogheda Educate Together Secondary School to be lodged by the end of the year, however, no timeline for the completion of the project has been released.

The Department of Education has already spent over €5million on temporary accommodation at the Drogheda Educate Together Secondary School.

Labour TD, Ged Nash, says this total does not include the cost of the new temporary accommodation and the associated works currently taking place on the site to accommodate the growing school population for the 2022/23 school year.

Deputy Nash said, “The Drogheda Educate Together Secondary School badly needs this new accommodation to meet the demand for places at what is a fantastic school. The demand for places at the Mill Road school speaks for itself in terms of the school’s success.

“I have said from the outset that it would make financial sense for the Department to run the lengthy planning process for the permanent school building in parallel with the process for temporary accommodation so the permanent school building could be built earlier. It would also make sense for our community and in terms of the educational and social needs of students.”

The permanent school building project is in early architectural planning which involves site surveys, school design stages and the preparation of statutory applications.

The Department must then await a decision on planning from the local authority.

Deputy Nash added, “Their refusal to do that means an eye-watering figure in excess of €5million of taxpayers money has already been spent on short to medium term accommodation – and that doesn’t even include the new units for this coming school year.

“Just because school development always happened a certain way does not mean that the same system has to pertain in perpetuity. With major costs already incurred and the clock-ticking, the Department of Education should now use every means at its disposal to fast-track the development of a much-deserved permanent school building for DETSS.”