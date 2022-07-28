No swim notice for Seapoint beach

The no swim notice is expected to extend over the next four days.

The beach at Seapoint is large and open consisting of sand and shingle. The bathing water is located in an area backing onto sand dunes.

The designed bathing area is approximately 1270m in length. The designated bathing area is divided by the mouth of the Termonfeckin River, with a small rocky area and sand bars to the south of the bathing area.