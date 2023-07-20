New single and live Facebook launch for Louth based singer/songwriter SJ McArdle latest single ‘Home’

Single launch livestreamed on Friday July 21st

Drogheda=based singer/songwriter SJ McArdle's new single 'Home' is out on July 21st. Photo: Eugene Donegan

Friday July 21st sees the release of the latest offering from Drogheda-based singer/songwriter SJ McArdle, his first new music since last year’s critically-acclaimed RTÉ Radio 1 Album of the Week ‘Old Ghosts In The Water’.

His new single, “Home” is a collaboration with Doctor Millar and Trevor Hutchinson, and if it’s possible, SJ’s normally rich and mellifluous tones have mellowed even more to lend this a more melancholic sound than usual. Think Johnny Cash but not quite so world-weary!

“Home” is a love letter to SJ’s wife Andrea, written upon the passing of her mother.

“It is a song of grief and loss, but also a song of love, motherhood and belonging,” explains SJ. “The language is literal as well as figurative. “Where did your Momma go?”. The question is answered in the chorus: Home. “A place to rest those bones”.”

The final verse commemorates the green thumbs of both Andrea and her mum.

“Lily plant and passion flower/Rose of China, holly tree/find a place where you are free”.

And where would that be?

Home. Forever Home”.

The instantly catchy single features SJ on all instruments, except drums by SJ’s old friend and collaborator James Mackin (3epkano) and bass by Irish music legend Trevor Hutchinson (Lúnasa, The Waterboys).

Featured on harmony vocals is beloved Irish songwriting hero Seán “Doctor” Millar. Trevor also produces and mixes.

“Home” is out on Bandcamp and all streaming services from Friday July 21st and you can catch SJ with a live launch and gig on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sjmcardlemusic/ at 9pm.