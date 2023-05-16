New footpath connecting Gaelscoil & DESS by end of year

Drogheda and East Meath Fianna Fáil Councillor, Stephen McKee, has welcomed the news that a new footpath to connect Gaelscoil An Bhradain Feasa and Drogheda Educate Together School will be completed by Meath County Council this year.

‘This is great news for families who travel to schools down the Mill Road. The new footpath will link in with the existing path. The completion of the new section of footpath will complete a safe access walking route from the schools on the Mill Road to the Colpe and Grange Rath areas,” said Cllr McKee.

“Children will soon be able to safely walk from Grange Rath and Colpe down to the schools. This should see a reduction in the amount of cars using the Mill Road and will give travel options to parents. I will keep the pressure on to ensure that work starts on this project as soon as possible.”