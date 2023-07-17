New Drogheda signs helping to point tourists in the right direction

The tiles carry information on the site, and link the tourist between 22 totems around the town centre and up to Millmount.

The tiles carry information on the site, and link the tourist between 22 totems around the town centre and up to Millmount.

One of the information tiles in the footpath near the Tholsel in West Street.

Pedestrians around the streets of down town Drogheda have been scratching their heads wondering what the new tiles are that have been appearing under their feet.

Because over the past few weeks, inserted into the pavement, have been historical facts carved onto square cement tiles, and all will be revealed in the coming month ahead.

These new additions will form part of the wider tourism initiative from Fáilte Ireland following €500,000 funding secured for signage, that will link the Heritage assets in Drogheda’s historic core and reflect its location as part of the wider Boyne Valley Destination Experience.

The tiles carry information on the site, and link the tourist between 22 totems around the town centre and up to Millmount.

“The funding forms part of the Destination Towns project and it is great to see it all come to fruition, starting off with the interpretation at ground level with the graphic inlays and visitors can find them on two axis; from Narrow West Street to St Laurence Gate and from Magdalene Tower to Millmount,” explains Louth County Council senior executive Colette Moss. “It’s a wayfinding initiative interpreting different parts of the elements of the history of the town. which tourists can follow to learn more about the heritage.”

The tiles are engraved with historical facts and pictures, like the ones at the Tholsel and James Street, which have been written with the help of historians and will form the first part of the project.

“They will be joined in the next week or so along those axis by totems, which are like interpretation panels, carrying historical information about that area, with one at St Peter’s Church, at the Thosel, at Laurence Gate, at the Old Abbey, at the Bullring, for instance, which is for the whole visitor orientation, bringing you along the route, and those tiles will being you along between the signs,” she explains.

The tourist office inside the Tholsel will also have information about the routes and the totems or signs, will also give directions and travel times between the attractions.

"An arrow will say for instance, South Quay 2 minutes away, St Peter’s Catholic Church 5 minutes away, turn left for the Buttergate 3 minutes away, Drogheda train station 12 minutes away and so on,” adds Colette. “It will give the visitor a concept of where they are in comparison to another site, a flavour of the area, and how long it will take them to get there.”

The totem will also have a map and a guide to where each place sits in the Ancient East’s 5000 year history.

"Another thing we are putting on the totems are QR codes, which will bring the visitor to Drogheda.ie and to a page on Louth.ie, and all the relevant information will be there too, as well as what’s on in Drogheda and the area close to the time,” says Colette. “I will be working with the staff in the tourist office to find the best way of linking them all up and my plan is to align all the tourism projects, like Peter’s Hill, Sea Louth trail and Drawda Murals.”

Work will also commence on Old Abbey paving, and two more murals will be in the pipeline for the future.

"I want to be able to offer the tourist to Drogheda a complete package.”