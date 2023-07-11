New Boyne Gateway project hopes to enhance Southgate area

The committee feels that one of the two roundabouts at Southgate would be an idea location for a sculpture.

Members of the Boyne Gateway Project team (from left): Gerry Leydon, Councillor Elaine McGinty, Collette Farrell, and Eamonn Clinton - not pictured are Jacqui Cusack, Fiona Gilligan, Aaron O’Neill, and Ciaran Leddy.

The Boyne Gateway Project is an exciting new initiative from local groups, businesses, and individuals in the East Meath area of Drogheda who want to enhance the appearance of the area, and make the most of local heritage, culture and talent.

A group of like-minded individuals has come together in partnership with Drogheda Tidy Towns to improve the look of the region, as well as promoting its significance as an access point to Drogheda and The Boyne Valley.

The project centres around commissioning a unique sculpture piece on the roundabouts at the Southgate Shopping Centre, which hopes to capture the essence of Southgate as the gateway to the beautiful and mythical Boyne Valley and the historic walled and gated town of Drogheda. The work will also include a biodiversity planting scheme for the junction.

This project has evolved from some of the work and connections created in 2022 with the Louth Meath Drogheda Spring clean initiative led by then Cathaoirleach of Laytown and Bettystown Municipal District, Cllr Elaine McGinty.

This project builds on that work and involves important coordination of Meath and Louth local authorities and related community groups. The group driving this work includes Drogheda Tidy Towns, Local Resident Representatives, The Director Droichead Arts Centre and Cllr McGinty.

Much progress has been made in recent months with key stakeholders including Meath County Council and The Meath Leader Partnership to develop an agreed approach. Some initial sponsors including ‘AWS InCommunities’ have come on board to support this work and discussions are ongoing with others. A commission brief has been developed and will be shortly issued seeking expressions of interest from artists.

"We are very excited about this project and look forward to it being a notable and pleasing enhancement to the local area as well as the wider region,” said Cllr McGinty.

For more information on the Boyne Gateway Project please contact tidytownsdrogheda@gmail.com