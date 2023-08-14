Neglect of jewel in Drogheda’s crown ‘not good enough’ as concern over Millmount continues

A section of the wall crimbled 14 months ago and this temporary measure has been in place ever since.

The wall around Millmount is suffering from neglect with weeds overgrowing most of the exterior.

With heritage week taking place, there is great concern at the condition of the exterior walls of the Millmount complex, with weeds and crumbling sections still prevalent one year after being highlighted in the Drogheda Independent.

Despite a detailed conservation plan being drawn up by Louth County Council in 2021, the project is still awaiting a funding opportunity, and Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd says he will be pushing for action as soon as possible.

He says he is awaiting an update from Louth County Council Heritage Officer Brendan McSherry on the latest situation with regard to funding applications and implementation timelines.

“The condition of the outer walls of Millmount continue to be of major concern to me and the residents of our town. It is very disappointing that whilst a conservation plan has been completed by the council for the Millmount site, its implementation does not seem to be a matter of urgency” Deputy O’Dowd told the Drogheda Independent.

“In Drogheda, Millmount is our jewel in the crown. The excellent Destination Town wayfinding signage has recently been installed across the town, however when visitors are directed towards the famous Millmount site they are met with green protective nets and general conditional issues which is just not good enough”.

He says he will be pressing the council to move forward with implementing the conservation plan works as soon as possible.

"I will support any applications submitted to government for much needed funding for the historic site,” he added.

A concerned local posted photographs on social media during the week, saying the state of the walls was very concerning.

“The sheer neglect of the outer walks of Millmount is staggering. The temporary fix to the collapsed wall must be done over 18 months,” he said. “As one of the main tourist attractions of Drogheda and such an important national monument, you'd expect better care to be taken of it. National Heritage week is soon upon us, would be great to see works started on it”.