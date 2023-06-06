Nash welcomes St Ita’s school project’s progress to planning

Deputy Ged Nash TD at the site of the new school building project for St Ita’s and St Mary’s.

A Louth Labour TD has welcomed progress on a school building project he secured funding for back in 2015, that will see St Ita’s National School and St Mary’s in Drumcar move to a single development on Cement Road.

Deputy Ged Nash TD secured funding for the project from the then Labour Minister for Education, Jan O’Sullivan and has kept a watchful eye on the development, ever since.

In response to a parliamentary question on the project, tabled by Deputy Nash, the Minister for Education, Norma Foley confirmed this week that the project has progressed beyond “Developed Design” stage and a planning application for its construction has been lodged.

Deputy Nash said: “I am pleased to hear this vital project is progressing. It will make a huge difference to both schools and the children with additional needs that they cater for.

“This is an innovative project that will see the two schools accommodated on a single site in a new state-of-the-art educational facility which I was delighted to secure funding for, while in Government, back in 2015.

“It has been a long road since then but I’m pleased with news this week that the project has progressed to the point where a planning application has been lodged.

“This is a significant step closer to becoming a reality for these two fantastic local school communities who are anxious to move into the new facility, as soon as possible.”

Deputy Nash explained: “This important project will include 20 new classrooms for St Ita’s and 17 for St Mary’s with associated clinician and educational support rooms, external rooftop play areas and a hydrotherapy pool.

“The school project will also include soft and hard play areas, as well as a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) and multisensory gardens.”

The Louth Labour TD said: “The Minister was unable to give me a completion date for the project but I’m hopeful that once planning is secured, this long-awaited project can proceed to construction quickly.

“With funding in place and planning permission sought, there is no reason to delay the project any further.

“I look forward to these two school communities finally getting the modern educational facility, they both deserve and that the school’s Board of Management have worked hard to progress.”