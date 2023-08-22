Mosney Village sponsors billboards for Jack and Jill

Mosney Village is delighted to announce sponsorship of a roadside billboard campaign for Jack and Jill Children`s Foundation. The campaign aims to highlight the valuable support the organisation provides to children and families in Mosney Village, the local community and right across the country.

The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation is an Irish children’s charity that funds and delivers in-home nursing care and respite support for children with severe to profound cognitive delay, up to the age of six. This may include children with a brain injury, genetic diagnosis, cerebral palsy or undiagnosed conditions. Another key part of the service is end-of-life care for all children up to the age of six, irrespective of diagnosis.

Jack and Jill's mission is to empower parents to care for their child at home in communities across Ireland because there is no care like home care for a Jack and Jill child. The charity mobilises a crew of community nurses and carers, operates seven days a week, with no means test, no red tape and no waiting list. In fact, over 2,800 families have been supported since Jack and Jill’s establishment 26 years ago.

The charity must raise over €6 million per annum to keep its vital service going, and currently supports over 400 families with up to 80 hours of home nursing care per month at a cost of €1,440, or €17,280 per year. The support is often described as ‘a gift of time’ or a ‘lifeline’, giving parent carers a break from their 24/7 care regime, safe in the knowledge that their child is well cared for at home, where they belong.

Mosney Village is set in 80 acres of open green space along the coastline of East County Meath. Home to 900 multi-national residents, Mosney Village is a unique setting that provides all residents with their own private home. This enables residents to live independently in a safe and secure environment.

The village is comprised of over 300 houses, bungalows and apartments in a tranquil setting adjoining Mosney Beach. Residents can avail of the vast array of facilities and services available within Mosney Village to assist, advise and support them during their stay.

Facilities such as the Mosney Food Hall, Medical Centre and LMETB (Louth and Meath Education and Training Board) Education Quarter are comfortably accessible to all residents on foot or by bicycle. The village also features many recreational and sporting facilities such as Mosney Gym, all-weather outdoor Multi Use Games Area (MUGA), football pitches, basketball court, and a 200-seater auditorium.

The unique layout of the village lends itself to social interaction amongst neighbours and friends. At Mosney Village, residents of all nationalities are part of a community that is locally driven and locally responsive to promote inclusion and integration.

“Like Mosney Village, we are all about that sense of community and support at Jack and Jill and this partnership is so welcome and appreciated,” says Clodagh Hogan ,Head of Communications at the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. “Through this strong billboard campaign, Mosney Village is ensuring that Jack and Jill families are top-of-mind for commuters, thus building awareness of our local service in Leinster and beyond, while driving donations too, hopefully.”

The billboard campaign, which stretches across prime locations in Louth, Meath, Kildare and North County Dublin, aims to create awareness for the organisation. For further details on the initiative see www.mosneyvillage.ie To donate to the Jack and Jill Children`s Foundation visit jackandjill.ie.