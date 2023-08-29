Mornington residents call for urgent repairs to iconic guiding lights

Locals fear loss of unique heritage

Residents living close to the three iconic lights in Mornington are concerned at their dilapidated state, saying they look close to ‘possible imminent disintegration’.

One local woman has contacted Drogheda Port to see if it is possible to renovate or paint them so that they will survive intact, as part of the heritage in Mornington.

"Having seen the television series Great Lighthouses of Ireland, and how lovely lighthouses can be made to look, it would be wonderful if they could be restored to their full potential as an attraction for the area,” said the woman, who would prefer not to be identified.

“I think there is work being done on the north light, but I would hope that something would also be currently planned for the other two lights.”

The three guiding lights – the North, West and East lights – were constructed and commissioned in 1842 by the Drogheda Harbour Commissioners. The lights, whose heritage and importance form part of Mornington’s beautiful natural landscape, initially had a fixed light pattern but electric power meant conversion to flashing signal around 1950.

The expense of maintenance and the use of modern electronic navigational systems have made many working lighthouses like this one redundant.

Speaking for Drogheda Port Authority, Nessa Lally explained the current situation regarding the lights.

“The North Lighthouse in Mornington is currently under conservation/renovation since 2016 under the ‘Built Heritage Investment Scheme’ with Meath County Council. Funding through this scheme has helped with the big costs involved and hopefully the bigger costs to come. A lot of work has actually been done to date, but COVID put a standstill to the programme of work,” said Ms Lally.

"These lighthouses are obviously many years old and trying to preserve them sometimes takes specialist care and is not just as simple as taking a paintbrush to them”.

The East Lighthouse was given a cosmetic revamp a number of years ago by MECA (Meath East Community Association) and as that was not part of the BHIS scheme there maybe a chance for a community group to revisit this lighthouse.

Seven years ago, work commenced on Drogheda North Lighthouse at Mornington, with hopes that it would get a complete facelift thanks to plans for a new conservation project to preserve and restore this impressive structure.

The conservation project at the lighthouse was expected to take between five and ten years to complete and was undertaken by Drogheda Port Company with the support of the DHAG Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

The North light dates back to approximately 1880 and comprises a cast-iron lantern with glazed panel, surrounded by a walkway which is approached by ladder, set on cast-iron supports. It is set within brick boundary walls which also contain the original Lighthouse keeper's house.

The East Light is in the most vulnerable state and appears to be in most need of attention.

The three lights comprised part of the recent ‘Lighthouse Project’ by Droichead Arts Centre, which was also sponsored by Drogheda Port Authority.