Mixed reaction to return of two-hour parking restrictions in Ardee

Some businesses in Ardee are ‘absolutely delighted’ with the enforcement of parking restrictions, the September meeting of the municipal district has heard.

The enforcement of on-street parking bye-laws in the town came into effect on 21 August with traffic wardens on patrol. Motorists exceeding the two-hour limit will be issued with a fixed penalty notice of €40.

Pay parking was abolished in Ardee in 2014, and new two hours restricted parking originally came into effect in March of that year.

Operating hours of the bye-laws are 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday. During this time there is a maximum stay of two hours.

There is unrestricted parking at the council car parks at the library, Bridge Street and HSE.

Amendments to the bye-laws have allowed for the issue of residents’ permits to people living within the restricted parking zone.

Cllr Paula Butterly said she has had representations from businesses who were absolutely delighted with the situation.

‘Customers can get in, get out and keep moving. That should not be underestimated.’

On the other hand, Cllr Pearse McGeough said he had been told that one business has had to close since.

He added staff previously had to leave every two hours to park.

Cllr Butterly remarked whether this business had closed would have to be clarified, but it meant that they had been flouting the restrictions before enforcement came into effect.

Cllr Jim Tenanty said that the council car parks would be full of commuters’ vehicles by 7am, and he was particularly concerned that people would not be able to pull up to use the library.

Director of Services Joe McGuinness replied that he expected councillors would come back looking for time restrictions in those car parks.

However, the bye-laws were passed and any change would require a change in those bye-laws.

Cllr Butterly said that alternative parking needed to be provided for commuters.

The best solution would be a park and facility as in Dundalk.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Dolores Minogue proposed a motion ‘that Louth County Council explore lands for a new bus stop station with parking for commuters within the town boundary of Ardee and a park and ride on the outskirts of the town’.

Acting Director of Services Willie Walsh said, in a written reply to part of the motion, that the issue of a park and ride as in the facility at Dundalk, ‘is not one addressed or funded by local authorities’.

Cllr Minogue reiterated her opinion that it should have been placed in Mid Louth.

A park and ride in Ardee would be well utilised. There was a need for it. The town was getting bigger, she added.

Cllr Tenanty seconded the motion. He agreed that land should be sought for parking within the town.

He again pointed out that he understood Monaghan County Council had plans for a park and ride between Ardee and Carrickmacross.

Cllr Minogue said that local people ‘would have to go back on themselves’ to use the Monaghan park and ride.