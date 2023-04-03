Minister Simon Harris publishes second Implementation report

The Minister for Justice, Simon Harris TD has published the second biannual Progress Report on the Government’s plan to improve community wellbeing in Drogheda and its surrounding areas.

This plan was published by Government in July 2021 in response to the Scoping Report into Community Safety and Wellbeing in Drogheda, completed by Mr. Vivian Geiran, former director of the Probation Service, and commissioned by the Minister for Justice in response to rising concerns regarding crime and fear of crime in Drogheda.

The Progress Report published on Thursday by Minister Harris highlights progress against each of the actions in the Implementation Plan up to the end of December 2022.

“I want to thank and commend everyone, particularly those at local level, involved in the Implementation Plan,” said Minister Harris. “The Government remains committed to improving safety and wellbeing for the community in Drogheda.

The Drogheda Implementation Plan is an example of the power of cooperation and community. We are only gaining momentum here and I look forward to seeing further great strides made for the people of Drogheda.”

During the period since the last Progress Report many positive steps have been taken based on the recommendations of the scoping exercise including but not limited to:

Continued resourcing of the Red Door Project with funding for a Drugs Treatment Court Liaison worker based in the service having been secured through Dormant Accounts funding until the third quarter of 2024,

capital investment by SOLAS to LMETB to develop a tertiary education and community facilities bloc on the Drogheda Institute of Further Education campus in response to actions 4.4 and 6.4,

the establishment of a large scale LMETB Electrical Apprenticeship Hub, with 360 training spaces per annum and 20 permanent jobs and resourced by SOLAS in response to action 6.2

the creation of a dedicated Youth Officer post for Drogheda in response to the Drogheda Report Implementation Plan and

funding to provide short-term, targeted counselling interventions for primary aged children impacted by trauma in Marymount N.S, St. John’s N.S. and St Paul’s N.S.

The Drogheda Implementation Board have also issued a series of videos to illustrate the impact of some of the investments made as a result of the Drogheda Report Implementation Plan. These videos can be viewed on their YouTube channel and are also embedded into the Progress Report.

Michael Keogh, Independent Chair of the Drogheda Implementation Board said on the publication of the second Progress Report:

“The publication of these progress updates continues to be very important in showing the community of Drogheda that the delivery of actions within the Drogheda Report Implementation Plan remains a priority for Government and for local statutory and community agencies. With each Report we are showing additional investment in Drogheda and the people of Drogheda.

The continued support of the Department of Justice and other Government Departments has been, and will continue to be, essential to our success; as is the excellent collaborative working that is happening across services on the ground in Drogheda.”

Welcoming the report, Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd said we are seeing real change on the ground in Drogheda as a result of the Drogheda Implementation Plan and its recommendations.

“A number of key local organisations have again been highlighted in the latest report including the Red Door Project who as we know provides key addiction services in our town and surrounds, these supports need to be committed to on a much longer term basis in order to allow them to develop and expand into the future,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

“We also must find a way for the Moneymore Community Hub project to be properly and appropriately supported to advance through planning, something which I am working on with the Moneymore consortium at present.

“There is much to look forward to with the progress of both the Apprenticeship Training Hub and the future expansion of DIFE, all delivered on the back of recommendations in the Geiran report.”

The Drogheda Implementation Board is supported by the Department of Justice and hosted by LMETB. If you would like to find out more about the Drogheda Implementation Board go to www.droghedaimplementationboard.ie or email implementationboard@lmetb.ie.