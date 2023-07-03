Minister for Transport asked for solutions by Imelda Munster TD for local Drogheda motorists due to Obelisk bridge works

The Obelisk bridge has received funding of €1m for improvement works, but it will be closed for 10 months from August 1st.

Sinn Féin TD for Louth and East Meath Imelda Munster written to the Minister for Transport what measures to alleviate traffic congestion, such as removing the slip road tollS at Donore, are being considered whilst the Obelisk bridge at Oldbridge, is closed for repair and restoration from 01 August 2023 to 31 May 2024.

Deputy Munster said “it is simply not acceptable to close the only crossing in the area which will mean an unavoidably much longer trip for locals, but also a journey that forces local commuters onto the tolled section of the M1 if they wish to cross North to South or vice versa, without taking those affected into account.

“Residents of Tullyallen and the surrounding areas now facing having to pay the increased toll charges daily to go about their business.

“Form August until May next year the locals have no other choice but to pay the increased toll charges, or to drive into an already overly congested road network within Drogheda to travel North to South or vice versa, which will cause further traffic chaos in Drogheda.

“I have written to the Minister for Transport to ask him is he considering removing the tolls at Donore for the juration of the works, or if he is considering any other solutions for residents in this area.

“If he has any consideration for the residents that rely on the Obelisk bridge, a solution must be offered.