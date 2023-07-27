Millions needed as fundraising for new Moneymore hub begins

Drive-in Bingo this Friday July 28th at 7pm

The hub will be located close to the current Moneymore childcare centre but will serve the whole town.

The ambitious plans were announced last October, but now the fundraising efforts must start in earnest if the Moneymore Townland Community Hub is to become a reality.

A fundraising committee is now in place and the team already has some great ideas in the pipeline.

Indeed this weekend sees the first of those fundraisers, with Drive-in Bingo being held on the grounds of Moneymore Childcare Centre on Friday July 28th, and again on Friday August 25th.

We have secured land for the Hub in Roaches Lane, the Twenties and have also received funding from both the Department of Justice for the design and the Department of Rural and Community Development for the planning permission,” explains office manager Gemma Wilson, who is also on the committee. “Having achieved these successes ,we now need to fundraise the match -funding required before we can apply for the capital grant scheme now available from the DRCD”.

“The new Community hub will have four anchor tenants, which will be Moneymore Community House CLG, Connect Family Resource Centre, Foroige CABLE Youth Diversion project and Moneymore afterschool project hosted by DYD.

Connect FRC is the only TUSLA funded family resource centre in Co Louth and has a catchment area that extends across Drogheda providing free counselling, family supports, food cloud and social and recreational activities designed to build Community capacity and well being for all ages with "NO WRONG DOOR POLICY".

The CABLE Youth Diversion project focuses on early intervention and strength based supports for youths aged 8 - 18 years. The afterschool project, while more focused on younger children in the North Drogheda area, impacts on the lives of those children as they move on to secondary schools throughout Drogheda. Moneymore Community House looks after the amenity grants for the 7 rapid areas in Drogheda which cover Moneymore, Yellowbatter, Marian park, Ballsgrove, Rathmullen, St Finians park, Pearse Park and CEI Rapid estates. The childcare centre also comes under the umbrella of the Community house and the afterschool is currently being run out of this house.

"At present these services are available in three houses in Moneymore estate which are no longer fit for purpose. They are too small and offer no privacy to the groups and no room to cater for the growing demand,” explains Gemma. “The Community Hub will contribute to the health and well being of families and communities around Drogheda and surrounding areas.

The new hub will have a communal sports/multi use space, a community cafe with access to wifi, printing and IT services and much more.

“Although the Community Hub is being built in North Drogheda it is for all of Drogheda, and although we were given the €80,000 for design and planning, we now need to raise a large percentage before we can qualify for the capital grantm” she adds. “The costing of the project will be finalised after August 8th, but as you can imagine it will be millions, so we really need the support of the whole town and surrounding areas to ensure this project comes to fruition as Drogheda needs this Community Hub”.

You can follow us on Facebook under MTC Hub or Moneymore Townland Community Hub and we will be announcing much bigger exciting fundraisers in the near future

Friday’s Drive-in Bingo starts at 7pm and all are welcome to attend.