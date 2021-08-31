MIGHTY MINORS’ CROKER TRIUMPH

Ruairí McHugh of Tyrone is chased down by Meath's Seán Emmanuel. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

THE good times might yet be in the distance for the country, but they are definitely back for Meath football after the county captured only their fourth ever All-Ireland Minor crown following a pulsating final tussle at Croke Park on Saturday.

It was breathtaking, nail-biting, tense and dramatic as well as heart-stopping at times as Meath held on by their fingertips in an error-strewn finale.

St Colmcille’s Shaun Leonard proved the Meath hero with the winning point in the fourth minute of added time after his clubmate Christian Finlay won a kickout which was followed by a surging run from corner back Conor Ennis.

Pity poor Tyrone substitute Conor Owens who had a chance to send the game to extra time in the final moments but hit a 25-metre free wide of the target.

The game was in the fifth minute of added time and with Meath supporters roaring for the final whistle when Owens drew a free and the chance of an equaliser.

However his effort went wide, bringing Tyrone’s tally to six in as many minutes and 11 for the entire second half.

Meath too had their fair share of misses, but their desire, hunger, workrate and passion proved decisive over the hour.

Tyrone went into the game favourites to win their ninth crown and looked threatening at times, especially in the opening half. Meath managed to keep a tight rein on their danger men and were never headed after leading 1-7 to 1-6 at half-time.

The Ulster champions raced into a four-point lead after just 10 minutes and Meath enjoyed a three-point advantage at the three quarter-way stage, while the sides were level on no fewer that eight occasions. It was that sort of contest, ebbing and flowing with great intensity and no team quite able to deliver a knockout punch.

Hughie Corcoran opened the scoring inside two minutes with a neat point before quickfire scores from Tyrone edged them ahead. Oisin O Murchu gained parity for Meath, but then Tyrone struck for a goal, the unmarked Cormac Devlin running on to a through ball and rounding the keeper before finding the net. Ronan Cassidy converted a free to leave four between the teams and the margin was still the same after Cassidy scored from play in reply to a fine effort from Leonard.

Meath seemed in a spot of bother at that early stage but were back in contention when Liam Kelly set up O Murchu who rattled the Tyrone net. That score was quickly followed by a Sean Emmanuel point on the burst to leave it level at 1-4 apiece at the first water break.

The tempo of the game dropped in the second quarter and the teams were level twice before a Hughie Corcoran pointed free left Meath ahead at the break.

Keeper Oisin McDermott converted a ’45 in reply to a Conor Owens point and the sides were level again after Devlin punished sloppy play in the Meath rearguard.

Meath were beginning to assert their superiority without making it count on the scoreboard and they had a succession of wides, while O Murchu failed to make a decent connection when presented with a goal chance.

However he made amends with a point on 43 minutes and when the resulting kickout went astray Corcoran had a goal opportunity, but keeper Niall Robinson was equal to the shot.

McDermott converted the resultant ’45 and Meath found themselves three clear when Corcoran lofted over from distance. Tyrone were far from finished though and Ruairi McHugh and Ronan Cassidy pointed, but they squandered numerous chances after that.

Eventually Owens converted a free to level in the third minute of added time and then in a frantic finish it was Meath who snatched the victory.

MEATH: Oisin McDermott 0-2 ‘45s; Conor Ennis, Tomas Corbett, Liam Kelly; John O’Regan, Sean O’Hare, Killian Smyth; Paul Wilson, Jack Kinlough 0-1; Shaun Leonard 0-2, Sean Emmanuel 0-1, Conor McWeeney 0-1; Christian Finlay, Oisin O Murchu 1-2, Hughie Corcoran 0-3 (1f). Subs: Andrew Moore for McWeeney (52), James Foley for Corcoran (57), Brian O’Halloran for Kelly (61).

TYRONE: Niall Robinson; Michael Rafferty, Ronan Fox, Callan Kelly; Hugh Cunningham 0-1, Shea O’Hare, Matthew Mallon; Ronan Donnelly, Ruairi McHugh 0-2; Ronan Strain, Cormac Devlin 1-1, Gavin Potter; Ronan Cassidy 0-3 (2f), Paddy McCann, Eoin McElholm 0-2. Subs: Conor Owens 0-2f for Potter (h-t), Jack Martin for Donnelly (31), Noah Grimes for McCann (47), Ronan Molloy for Cunningham (57).

REF: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)