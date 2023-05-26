Mid Louth Councillor Sheridan welcomes bus review for Tenure

Mid-Louth Councillor John Sheridan has welcomed confirmation from the National Transport Authority that they are to examine a bus service for Tenure village into Drogheda.

"I have been contacted by a number of residents in Tenure who have been asking about the possibility of a scheduled bus service from Tenure into Drogheda,” said Cllr Sheridan. “I looked into the matter and there are currently two return trip 'local link' options per week in Tenure village, but the belief is a daily service is required”.

He said he contacted the National Transport Authority and Bus Éireann in April and has since received replies, with the NTA confirming their Service Planning section is examining the potential to serve Tenure Co. Louth.

"They said they will update me when this process is complete,” he adds. “We know that in other villages in Mid-Louth new bus services in the past four years have transformed public transport use of all ages.

“There is a potential that this route could service the national monument at Monasterboice. At present tourists have to alight a bus around Donegans and walk to the graveyard, a walk of over two 2km, this bus service could reduce that issue”.

Separately, he says he is supporting local parents in a request for Bus Éireann school transport to service Tenure for the next school year.