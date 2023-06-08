Meath’s Brabazon Restaurant celebrates triple win at YesChef Awards

Congrats to the entire team at Brabazon Restaurant on winning Country House Restaurant of the Year in Leinster, and Restaurant Interior of the Year in Leinster.

They say good things come in threes and that was certainly the case for Tankardstown’s Brabazon Restaurant at the YesChef Awards 2023, where they picked up three esteemed awards at the ceremony held in the Fairways Hotel, Dundalk earlier this month.

Congratulations to Brabazon Restaurant’s Head Chef Johnny Sarkozi on being awarded Chef of the Year in Leinster, and to the entire team on winning Country House Restaurant of the Year in Leinster, and Restaurant Interior of the Year in Leinster.

The annual YesChef Awards are held in great esteem in the hospitality industry, and the evening was well attended with more than 500 hopeful finalists present to celebrate the best in the industry. Tankardstown’s General Tadhg Carolan commented ‘It is an honour to be recognized among such talented chefs and establishments, and we couldn't be more grateful. Thank you to YesChef Ireland, our hard-working team, and most of all, our valued guests for their amazing support’.

Tankardstown’s Brabazon Restaurant re-opened earlier this year after undergoing expansion and refurbishment, to include the stunning new Morris Suite. Since re-opening they have been no stranger to critical acclaim, winning Best Restaurant in Meath at the Irish Restaurant Awards, and receiving a wonderful review and commendation from Lucinda O’Sullivan in the Sunday Independent.

Located in the stunning Tankardstown Estate, just outside Slane, diners can enjoy both casual lunch and classic evening dining Wednesday through Sunday, with Traditional Afternoon Tea set to be introduced in the coming weeks. During the spring and summer months, guests can dine alfresco on Brabazon’s Terrace, while the cosy, sophisticated interiors and bright Morris Suite is perfect for dining at any time of year.

Sample menus can be viewed on www.tankardstown.ie and dining reservations can be made on 041 9824621 or info@tankardstown.ie