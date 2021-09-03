Meath unchanged as they bid to topple mighty Dubs

MEATH have named an unchanged starting line-up for Sunday’s TG4 Senior Championship decider against the defending champions Dublin at Croke Park.

Duleek-Bellewstown duo Monica McGuirk - the goalkeeper - and wing forward Orla Byrne are both in the fifteen along with Seneschalstown’s Stacey Grimes whose free-taking could prove vital to the eventual outcome.

The Royals, who were only promoted to the Senior ranks this year after winning the Intermediate crown last Christmas, have caused a number of upsets to reach the final, not least last time out when scoring two last-gasp goals to force extra time and eventually beat Cork.

Dublin have made three changes made to the team which defeated Mayo in their semi-final.

Carla Rowe, Niamh Collins and Sinead Goldrick all make the starting fifteen, with Aoife Kane, Siobhan McGrath and Caoimhe O’Connor the players to miss out.

Tickets for Sunday’s triple bill in Croke Park are still available to purchase from https://am.ticketmaster.com/gaa/lgfagensale

MEATH: Monica McGuirk; Katie Newe, Shauna Ennis, Mary Kate Lynch; Aoibhin Cleary, Emma Troy, Aoibheann Leahy; Vikki Wall, Maire O’Shaughnessy; Orla Byrne, Stacey Grimes, Niamh O’Sullivan; Emma Duggan, Bridgetta Lynch, Orlagh Lally.

DUBLIN: Ciara Trant; Martha Byrne, Niamh Collins, Leah Caffrey; Sinead Goldrick, Olwen Carey, Orlagh Nolan; Jennifer Dunne, Lauren Magee; Hannah Tyrrell, Lyndsey Davey, Carla Rowe; Sinead Aherne, Niamh Hetherton, Siobhan Killeen.