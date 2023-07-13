Meath man attempts record breaking challenge to raise €10k for mental health charities

Malin Head to Mizen Head on behalf of SOSAD and Mental Health Ireland

Steve will set off on 14th August on a Head-to-Head run from the most Northerly point, Malin Head, Donegal, to the most Southerly point in Ireland, Mizen Head, Cork.

A Duleek man is aiming to raise as much money as possible for two mental health charities by running the full length of the country!

28-year-old Stephen Lynch will set off on August 14th on a Head-to-Head run from the most northerly point, Malin Head, Donegal, to the most southerly point in Ireland, Mizen Head, Cork. Roughly a point-to-point run of 550km (dependent on the exact route of the runner) and equivalent to 13 marathons.

For Stephen, this will be a mental health challenge as much as a physical one.

"Exercise has always been an important pastime to me, but I only started running seriously in September 2021 due to the strict COVID restrictions at that time,” says Stephen, who works full time as a Recruitment Consultant,. “Prior to this, my only running experience consisted of a couple of 10km charity runs!”

Since then, he has been training and preparing for this extraordinary feat by running his first marathon in Melbourne in December 2021, followed by the Bondi to Manly Ultra 80 km Race in Sydney last November. On both these occasions he also raised money for his chosen charities (€1,470 for MHI and €2,108 for SOSAD respectively).

“Things have not always been plain sailing as I was overweight as a child and remember finishing last in a school sports day race,” he explains, saying this is partly why he is now a big advocate of mental health.

“Mental health is a massive issue in today’s world. I’ve witnessed first-hand the effects it can have on individuals, their families, and the local community. I really feel that running, just exercise in general, has provided me with a great way to deal with any difficult situations or problems I’ve had in my life,” says Stephen “For a very long time now I’ve protected my mental health by doing exercise and looking after myself as best as possible.”

This route has been run on many occasions before, with the current record being set by ultra runner, Lifford-Strabane AC athlete and Chef, Ed McGroarty at three days, two hours and 53 minutes, taking the Mizen to Malin route and covering a recorded 545 km.

“Most of the records held are recorded over the same northerly direction route, and I aim to set a new record by being the youngest athlete to cover the trek in a southerly direction with the goal to finish in five days and 13 hours, which would also make me the 4th fastest male runner,” he says.

Stephen is taking this running challenge, not only as a personal challenge, but to show people the amazing feats that can be accomplished by simply putting one foot in front of the other, with the goal to raise at least €10,000 each for his two chosen charities: SOSAD Ireland and Mental Health Ireland.

Since 2007, SOSAD has worked to raise awareness and help prevent suicide in Ireland. The organisation helps those in need feel supported by offering support and services for people who are struggling with suicidal ideation, self-harming, depression, bereavement, stress, and anxiety, or just simply need to talk. SOSAD has six offices from which they provide their services: Cavan, Louth, Laois, Meath, and Monaghan. The organisation believes in suicide prevention through early intervention, and offer several free, professional services to those in need (Professional Counselling to those aged 16 or over; Crisis Support with all offices open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and a 24-hour Helpline manned by trained volunteers 7 days a week [T: 1800 901 909].

The aim of Mental Health Ireland (MHI) is to promote and enhance mental health, wellbeing and recovery for all individuals and communities by supporting people with lived experience of mental health challenges and their supporters and family members in their recovery. Established in 1966, MHI is the longest established mental health charity in Ireland, playing a central role in reshaping how the public understand mental health challenges and bringing practical expression to national policy objectives. MHI have Development Officers across the country linking with the network of Mental Health Associations, volunteers, and community groups. The organisation works very closely with the HSE, the Office of Mental Health Engagement and Recovery, and with a range of partners in the statutory, community, voluntary and corporate sectors in Ireland, Europe and Internationally.

Stephen would greatly appreciate any support as he prepares for this enormous undertaking and invites anyone interested to join him on part of the run.

If you would like to follow Stephen’s preparations and actual run, check out and share his IG account: @StevesRun or FB @StevesH2Hrun2023. And, if you wish to donate to these very worthy causes, please follow the fundraiser link: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/StephenLynch550