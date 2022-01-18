Meath find their cutting edge to see off Wexford

Second-half substitute James Conlon in action for Meath during the O'Byrne Cup Group B match against Wexford. Photos: Sportsfile

MEATH 1-15

WEXFORD 1-10

THE O’Byrne Cup is not on most inter-county managers’ radar and Meath knew ahead of this round-three tie at Ashbourne on Saturday that they had no chance of advancing to a midweek semi-final clash with Kildare.

Laois’ win over Colin Kelly’s Wicklow had knocked Meath out of the equation, but Wexford would advance if they could see off the Royals.

That ensured some sort of competitive edge remained, but you would hardly have noticed throughout an opening half that produced familiar January fare. At half-time Meath deserved their 1-3 to 0-5 lead, but they should have been ahead by much more.

The second half proved a vast improvement from both teams, but especially Meath who enjoyed a dominant spell at the start of the half during which they scored five points in an eight-minute spell.

Wexford hit two points in the same period, but the real turning point arrived on 43 minutes when the Model County were reduced to 14 after captain Martin O’Connor picked up a yellow card to go with the black card he received in the opening half.

Meath were ahead 1-7 to 0-7 at the time and they never relinquished the lead thereafter.

And while the sending-off was crucial, so too was the introduction of St Colmcille’s James Conlon at the start of that second half. Conlon enjoyed a very productive 35 minutes during which he accounted for four points, all from play, to ensure that his side stayed in front.

Meath should have had a goal in the opening seconds, but wing back James McEntee flashed his effort wide of the target.

Jordan Morris pointed the hosts ahead from a free and then had a chance to increase his side’s advantage from the penalty spot a minute later following a foul on Saran O Fionnagain which earned the Wexford captain a black card.

However, Morris’ well-placed spot kick rebounded off the butt of a post to safety.

Kevin O’Grady had Wexford off the mark from a free on 13 minutes, the only time the teams were level. Morris made amends for that penalty miss when he side-stepped a couple of defenders before finishing to the net from close range on 17 minutes. Meath were also down to 14 at that stage following James McEntee’s black card.

Ben Brosnan proved Wexford’s most dangerous attacker in that opening half and accounted for two points, but he was forced to leave the field with a head injury on 30 minutes before returning at the start of the second half.

Full forward Eoghan Nolan had a goal chance on the stroke of half-time, but Harry Hogan did well to deflect it outside the post.

Shane Walsh, with a fisted effort, doubled Meath’s lead within 30 seconds of the restart and Ethan Devine stretched it further on 37. Brosnan replied at the other end before Conlon made his presence felt with a brace of quick-fire points to leave it 1-8 to 0-7.

The visitors replied twice to Meath points immediately after the sending-off and their hopes received a boost at the three quarter-way stage when Brosnan took a pass from Dean O’Toole to net and reduce the deficit to the minimum.

Meath, though, asserted their authority from there to the finish, out-scoring their opponents five points to one.

Curraha’s Jack O’Connor left it 1-11 to 1-9 on 54 minutes and Conlon (two), Cathal Hickey and Donal Keogan all hit scores as Meath eased themselves to a comfortable enough win.

MEATH: Harry Hogan; Robin Clarke, Donal Keogan 0-1, Eoin Harkin; Cathal Hickey 0-1, Shane McEntee, James McEntee; Padraic Harnan, Ethan Devine 0-1; Mathew Costello, Cillian O’Sullivan 0-3 (2f), Saran O Fionnagain; Jordan Morris 1-1 (1f), Shane Walsh 0-3 (2f), Thomas O’Reilly. Subs: Ronan Ryan for Harkin (30), James Conlon 0-4 for Morris (h-t), Jack O’Connor 0-1 for O Fionnagain (44), David McEntee for O’Reilly, Jordan Muldoon for Clarke (both 51), Keith Curtis for O’Sullivan (61), Niall Kane for J McEntee, Danny Dixon for Costello (both 66).

WEXFORD: Darragh Brooks; Gavin Sheehan, Eoin Porter, Dylan Furlong; Paidi Hughes 0-1, Martin O’Connor, Glen Malone 0-1f; Darragh Lyons, Liam Coleman; Alan Tobin, Dean O’Toole 0-2, Tom Byrne; Kevin O’Grady 0-1f, Eoghan Nolan, Ben Brosnan 1-5 (0-3f). Subs: Robbie Brooks for O’Toole (54), Niall Hughes for Lyons (57), Robbie Barron for M Rossiter for Sheehan (61).

REF: Stephen Johnson (Louth)