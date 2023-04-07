McHugh’s in Drogheda to ‘Rock Against Racism’ with May gig

Paddy Goodwin and the Holy Ghosts to headline May 6th benefit concert

The Marxmen are also on the bill for Rock Against Racism in McHugh's.

Saturday May 6th promises to be an incredible night of Blues, Rock and Psychobilly music in the Barrel Venue McHugh’s bar, as local musicians join together in solidarity with migrants, people seeking asylum and racialised people for a Rock Against Racism night.

Fresh from the release of their debut album, which featured a host of legendary Irish musicians including Paul Brady, Anthony Thistlethwaite (The Waterboys and the Sawdoctors) and Jim Lockhart (Horslips), Paddy Goodwin and the Holy Ghosts will headline this free gig.

Their album ‘The Church Of The Here And Now’ came out recently to huge critical acclaim and is currently featuring on Radio Stations in the US, Canada and Australia and has been made album of the week on four Irish Radio Stations.

Also standing up against racism on the night are the well known and loved Psychobilly act, The Marxmen whose heady sound ranges from Do-Wop to Screaming Jay Hawkins with nods to great acts like Joy Division and Nick cave.

The first act of the night, local boys Dionysus who are made up of some of the stalwarts of the Drogheda music scene will offer up gutsy Blues-Rock with brash guitars and driving boogie rhythms to get everyone in the mood. The band have only been together for a short while but are one of the best outfits Drogheda has to offer.

DJ Andrew K will also be featuring on the night, playing his eclectic mix which has made his name well known.

Organisers say they were overwhelmed with the support from the local community, musicians and business owners when the idea was first put forward and that the support shows that the overwhelming majority of Irish people have no time for far right wing politics and racism.

All are welcome to this free event to Rock Against Racism in McHugh’s Venue on Saturday 6th of May. Doors open at 8pm.