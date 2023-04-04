Mayor says need for information for School Transport students

As the applications for the School Transport Scheme remains open until the last Friday of April, Mayor of Drogheda, Cllr Michelle Hall has called on Bus Eireann to provide crucial information to parents of students accessing the scheme for the first time.

“While I fully support the School Transport Scheme and its advantages for cost efficient public transport, for the past few years I’ve been calling on Bus Eireann to provide information on their routes. Parents need to know which bus contractor has been appointed for their child’s route, what times the pick up and drop offs are, and where their child will get on the bus. This may seem like basic details that would be easily accessed but every year I’m inundated with calls from frustrated parents. In fact, I’ve been that parent that was told by a Bus Eireann staff member to ask a neighbour!

The School Bus Transport office often doesn’t have the information to hand. It is ridiculous that Bus Eireann can’t give out the schedule details either with the issuing of the bus ticket or on a webpage. Most students who access this service are living in rural areas and they often have to walk or be dropped to a pick up point. Parents should be able to make an informed decision even before making an application”, concluded Cllr Hall.

Applications for School Transport for the new school year are currently open and can be accessed online at https://www.buseireann.ie/inner.php?id=522

· Details of the scheme are also available on Bus Éireann’s website and https://www.education.ie/en/Parents/Services/School-Transport/

· The closing date for applications is Friday 28th April 2023

· Existing school transport applications will automatically roll over into the new school year

· Payments or medical cards will be accepted from 3rd April 2023 until the 9th June 2023.