Man due in court over suspected drugs seizure in Louth

Nearly €300,000 of suspected herbal cannabis was seized during the course of an operation involving Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Drogheda Drugs Unit and personnel from Revenue's Customs Service.

The search was conducted as part of an intelligence led operation and occurred in Drogheda, County Louth, where suspected herbal cannabis worth approximately €290,000 was seized by Revenue officers. In a follow-up search in the area, a further €8000 of suspected herbal cannabis was seized.

All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis.

The man in his 20s arrested in connection with this seizure has been charged and is expected to appear before Cavan District Court at 10:30am this morning, Friday 25th August 2023.