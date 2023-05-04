Mall Buoy will be a light in the darkness during Pieta House run

‘The 'Mall Buoy' is a decommissioned maritime marker buoy which saw service on the Irish coast for many decades in the last century and is traditionally painted starboard green. This buoy is now well established as a unique artistic canvas and has been a talking point since it was first painted in 2012.

Since then Drogheda Port Company has creatively collaborated with several artists, community groups and charities to transform the Buoy into a stunning visual piece capturing hearts and smiles of passers-by.

This week the Mall Buoy’s bright and vibrant new look has been unveiled just in time for the Darkness into Light 2023 event which takes place on May 06th.

This community art project was a collaboration between the Drogheda Darkness into Light Committee and Drogheda Port Company and kindly sponsored by Murtaghs of Drogheda. The design features the use of the bright yellow and navy blue colours synonymous with the global darkness into light event, while the Pieta logo and helpline number were clearly and mindfully painted towards the bottom on the riverside of the buoy. The addition of the reflective material ‘bulb’ on the very top finishes it off perfectly , it shines so brightly in the dark which really captures the whole objective behind this project. This concept was all about enabling those in despair to see that there is always light despite all of the darkness.

The ‘Mall Buoy’ now sits beautifully like a big bright candle reminding us as a community to be a light in the dark. Nessa Lally of Drogheda Port Company expresses her thanks to Cormac Craig and the Drogheda darkness into light committee and also Murtaghs of Drogheda for coming together on this wonderful project and wish the event every success at the weekend.