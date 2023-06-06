Magical third place result for Cillian O’Connor (14) on Britain’s Got Talent

Mornington teen Cillian O’Connor did the entire country proud over the weekend by being placed third on the ITV variety show Britain’s Got Talent,

The 14-year-old magician once again wowed the tough-talking judges with his mind-blowing conjuring acts, sailing through the semi-final on Friday and being pipped at the post on the Sunday final by teenage dancer Lillianna Clifton from Liverpool in second and Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn the winner on the night.

But to his proud parents Richie and Elaine, he will always be a winner, and may as well have walked away with the title!

"I don't know that the word proud covers it and we are still trying to understand everything that happened in the past couple of weeks, the past couple of months since February, which is absolutely amazing,” says his dad Richie. “We couldn’t be happier for him and what he has achieved, and that routine for the final was only started at at nine o'clock on Sunday morning, it’s unbelievable what he did, and how he remembered all the wards for a script is amazing.”

Cillian, who is student of Drogheda Grammar School, made the ITV show's co-host Ant McPartlin disappear during his magical performance.

"I feel brilliant because that's third place out of hundreds of thousands who have auditioned this year,” said Cillian after the announcement. “That's a huge achievement for me."

Cillian has been performing magic since he was 6, and charmed the audience and judges, not only with his tricky talent, but also with how magic helps him cope with Autism.

“I have learned that having autism is not a disability, it’s an ability. When I was younger, I was unable to interact with people,” he said. “I felt a bit empty, incomplete. I felt invisible. After discovering magic my life changed. It was like a light switch coming on inside my head”.