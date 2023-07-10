Louth’s official opening of Adrift starts national touring exhibition

Belgian artist Els Dietvorst exhibition on until August

Pictured here is Karla Sanchez Zepeda, Co Curator, Aoife Ruane, Director of Highlanes Gallery, Els Dietvorst, Artist, Catherine Bowe, Co Curator and Elizabeth Whyte, Director of Wexford Arts Centre.

The opening took place in the Highlanes Gallery over the weekend of an exhibition by Els Dietvorst, a Belgian visual artist and filmmaker based in County Wexford.

The opening of Adrift began with an informal gallery talk between Els Dietvorst and curators Catherine Bowe and Karla Sanchez Zepeda, followed by Laoise Garvey performing the song ‘This is what you came for’.

Wexford Arts Centre working collaboratively with Highlanes Gallery and Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre, and Wexford County Council, is presenting this national tour with the work of Els Dietvorst throughout 2023-24. The exhibition, curated by Catherine Bowe and Karla Sánchez Zepeda, will present a coherent overview of Dietvorst’s extensive and multifaceted oeuvre in addition to new works.

Els Dietvorst’s practice is remarkably diverse and comprises drawings, prints, sculptures, installations, films and documentaries, performative actions, and one-act plays. The motivating factor behind this activity is the desire to connect, develop relationships, and collaborate with others. As the artist states ‘For me, creation is a collective process, inclusive and permeable to the world, to the living and the dead, to small neglected objects as well as to each other’s ideas.’ Towards this end, Dietvorst uses dialogue, experiment, intuition, and collaboration as artistic strategies.

The exhibition tour begins at Highlanes Gallery, from Saturday July 1st to Saturday August 19th 2023, and travels to Uillinn, Wexford Arts Centre and Wexford County Council in 2024.

Her work has been shown and supported by organisations such as the Kaaitheatre, Brussels; Kunstenfestivaldesarts, Brussels; M HKA Museum of Modern Art, Antwerp; and BAK, Utrecht. As well as internationally in New York, Casablanca, London, and Vienna. She has been awarded international prizes such as the Evens Arts Prize in 2017, and more recently the Belgian Art Prize in 2021 hosted two exhibitions concurrently – This is what you came for – in Bozar and CENTRALE for Contemporary Art, both in Brussels.