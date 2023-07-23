Louth’s Highlanes Gallery looks ahead to Heritage week with Word Play

National Heritage Week 2023 from August 12th - 20th

Heritage Week planning is on the agenda at Higlanes Gallery, and as the successful Summer Sunday Summer openings continue there, they are planning to host poets Roger Hudson, Brian Quinn and Nuala Leonard for an afternoon of poetry reading on Sunday August 13th at 2pm.

Taking place in the Upper Gallery, the trio will present Playing with Words, the third instalment in a gallery poetry series, celebrating the adventure that poetry is.

This performance will focus on the work of E.E. Cummings, Sylvia Plath, Hilaire Beloc, André Breton, Lewis Carroll, Emily Dickinson amongst others.

You’re welcome to bring a friend or connect with others in this social and informal afternoon, where Roger, Brian and Nuala will explore how words can be tools for trickery or toys for playing, and how poets have often been tempted by both possibilities.

Attendance is free and tea, coffee and biscuits will also be served.