Louth/Meath collaborate to deliver first national Futsal team for players with Down syndrome

Down Syndrome Ireland Louth Meath branch and the FAI’s Football for All programme have been working to develop Futsal among players with Down syndrome in Ireland, resulting in a current 80-player pool.

Ireland’s first national Down Syndrome Futsal team hopes to participate in the SUDS European Championships for athletes with Down Syndrome, to be held in Padua, Italy from 3-10 September 2023. Hosting this multi-sport event is the Italian Paralympic Sport Federation for athletes with intellectual or relational disabilities, FISDFIR.

The first meeting towards a possible collaboration took place in November 2017 at FAI Head office, an initiative by DSI Volunteers and Disability Sport specialists, Tessa van Heerden and Sanet Jordaan.

The success of a pilot programme run in 2019, spearheaded by then-Down Syndrome Ireland CEO, Gary Owens and Football For All National Coordinator, Oisin Jordan resulted in the conclusion that a high level of skill and interest in Futsal existed among Irish players with Down syndrome.

Delays brought on by the COVID pandemic saw parties engaging again in 2021. Development evenings and Fun and Talent days were hosted at various venues over Ireland, as far north as Letterkenny, Co. Donegal and down south in Cork. During these sessions, 17 players were identified by FAI Development Officers for national selections, 16 male and 1 female.

Players were invited to attend 2 national assessments, of which the first has been successfully delivered on the 1st April, with the 2nd to be held on the 15th April at TU Blanchardstown, 11am – 12:30pm.

The announcement of the Ireland National Futsal squad for players with Down syndrome, by head coach Paul Smyth, is due at the end of April 2023.

Terms for this unique collaborative between the FAI Football For All and Down Syndrome Louth/Meath were laid down, aiming to support international participation of an Irish team in the SUDS European Championships 2023. The FAI will support the initiative with coaches at all Regional and National Selection Days, two coaches at the tournament itself, squad insurance, FAI kit, and FAI international caps for the selected players.

Down Syndrome Louth/Meath has, to date, coordinated the Regional Talent Days and will assist the fundraising drive to support the squad. Both organisations are keen to highlight the talent of the players as the preparations for the SUDS European Championships ramp up this Summer.

As the excitement builds and players work to hone those skills, parties involved are of the opinion that this participation will bring the experience and exposure that the development of Futsal, for players with Down syndrome and other disabilities, in Ireland needs.

In 2020 during a DSI online Q & A, with Niall Quinn and Irish International manager Stephen Kenny, player Josh Hennessey asked the following question:

‘When are we going to have an international team for players with Down syndrome?’

This week, after the first selections, Josh said: ”I am so happy to think that I have a chance to wear an Ireland shirt for real.”

“Us as parents never thought there would ever be a Down syndrome team, let alone an Irish International Futsal team. It is the stuff of dreams. So proud of Josh, it’s just brilliant to see him play alongside his peers.” John and Annette Hennessey

We ask the public and businesses to pledge their support by donation or sponsorship towards this team’s international participation. All funding will be run through Down Syndrome Ireland Louth/Meath branch as the charity partner.