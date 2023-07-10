Louth woman Anne Burns honoured with inaugural Polio Hero Award

Anne Burns presented with Jim Costello memorial award for her dedication to polio survivors

THe Jim Costello Polio Hero Award that was presented to Anne Burns for dedication and tenacity in improving the lives of polio survivors. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Anne Burns with her Jim Costello Polio Hero Award. The award is presented for dedication and tenacity in improving the lives of polio survivors. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Ask most Irish people what they know about polio, and their knowledge might not extend much beyond the vaccination we all got when we were young.

For Drogheda woman Anne Burns, it has been a huge part of her life since her diagnosis in 1953, and now 70 years later, she has just been awarded the Polio Hero Award for her dedication to Polio Survivors Ireland, an honour that took her by surprise.

“It was a total shock, and I am genuinely delighted and honoured to have received this award.” says Anne from her home in Yellowbatter. “This is the first year of the award, which is named after Jim Costello, a founding member, who unfortunately died this time last year.”

Jim had a very severe form of polio which affected his upper body and his breathing.

“Initially, it would have affected his legs as well, but he recovered a lot of that and he could walk but really didn't have the use of his arms,” explains Anne. “And he always had to carry a ventilator with him in case of an emergency. But he was a great man, who never complained; he was absolutely brilliant and had great vision.”

Anne was presented the award by Jim’s widow Delia, and it coincided with the 30th anniversary of the organisation at their annual conference..

She was presented with the award for her dedication and commitment to Polio Survivors Ireland. As a long-time member of the charity, Anne has been on various committees, including Social Support, Strategic Planning, Fundraising, Board Sub-Committees as well as the Board itself. She has tirelessly worked to support the development of the organisation helping to raise awareness of polio survivors and Post Polio Syndrome.

“I have been involved since I became a member in the 90s but had more of a role in the early 2000s,” explains Anne. “I like to work quietly in the background, and don’t seek the limelight, but it is still wonderful to be acknowledged in such a lovely way with this award.”

Anne was born in Drogheda in 1952, and contracted polio on Friday November 13th 1953, at the age of 17 months.

“I spent the first three weeks of the infection in the Dundalk Fever Hospital (as it was called then),” explains Anne. “I was then transferred to Cappagh Hospital in Dublin, then to St Mary’s Hospital in Baldoyle, where I underwent therapy.

“Though supposed to be in isolation with no visitors allowed, my mother was permitted on one occasion to visit me.”

Polio, or infantile paralysis, is a disease that struck fear into the hearts of parents across the world in the early 1950s.

The highly contagious disease could result in partial or complete paralysis for life. In an eerily similar parallel to Covid 19, the public were told to avoid large crowds, many events were cancelled while schools, circuses, cinemas and public baths were shut down, with much controversy at the time around what places should be closed, and for how long.

“I had it in late 1953, and I believe at the time, I was the only one in Drogheda, as there wasn't an epidemic, but it killed a number of people as well,” says Anne. “It was mainly in children under five and a lot of us had paralysis of one type or another. I had it mainly in my right leg, which is very thin and I wore a calliper until after several surgeries when I was a teenager.

Anne’s surgeries were gruelling, and in one, she had a hamstring transplanted from the back of her knee to the front.

"That gave me muscle strength to straighten and bend the leg when I walked, which meant I could discard the calliper, but I had to go back to it in the early 2000s,” she explains. “My knee sort of gave up at that stage, and so I've been wearing a calliper ever since and I use a walking stick now too, as well as driving an adapted car, which is vital for my independence.”. Those setbacks haven’t stopped Anne from setting herself multiple challenges over the years, which have successfully raised thousands for the charity.

For three years, Anne took part in the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon, as during COVID, the virtual aspect of it meant she could run it at her own pace.

“During the first lockdown in 2020, it was the first time I could physically take part in the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon, as I had ten days to complete the 10km event, rather than having to do it in one session, and I enjoyed training around Yellowbatter Glen, Oldbridge and at local beaches when I could,” she explains. “As is Covid-19, polio was very much feared until a vaccine became available from the 1960s, thereby now almost eradicating the disease worldwide, and I was privileged and delighted to be appointed Louth County Champion for the event.”

Polio Survivors Ireland was established 30 years ago and is the only organisation in Ireland providing practical services and support to those unfortunate enough to have contracted polio as babies or young children.

They provide a range of services including mobility aids and appliances, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and respite, and raise awareness of the issues faced by polio survivors. They also work to educate medical professionals, social care providers and health policy makers about the reality for all those still impacted by polio.

Many polio survivors like Anne who contracted the illness as babies or children now face a second disabling condition known as Post Polio Syndrome. Polio Survivors Ireland provides much needed support to them, “Polio Survivors Ireland is the only charity providing practical support to those unfortunate enough to have contracted polio as babies or young children. They respond to urgent requests for assistance from polio survivors and, perhaps, most importantly, provide a listening ear to survivors in need,” says Anne. “They ensure the legacy of polio is not forgotten by creating awareness of polio and its late effects, particularly among health professionals, many of whom have never received adequate training to appropriately treat polio survivors.

“They also provide wheelchairs, bespoke callipers, special shoes, essential winter heating grants, access to physiotherapy and counselling.”

Last year, Anne’s story featured in an updated version of a book called Polio & Us, which was originally published 15 years ago, and shares 29 personal stories of polio survivors in Ireland and their ongoing struggles with the long-term effects of the disease.

The aim of the new publication was to help ensure that the legacy of polio is not forgotten and that eradication is protected.

“I received my award at the national conference marking 30 years of the organisation, and there were a number of concerns raised which affect all the survivors,” adds Anne. “Isolation can be a real problem with Post Polio Syndrome, which is something everyone experienced to a certain extent during the pandemic.

"The services that are offered are very wide and varied and dedicated to our needs; it's not just one type of service, it’s a whole range.”

64% of survivors say access to mobility aids and appliances such as motorised scooters, wheelchairs, stair lifts and crutches are essential if they are to live an independent life and avoid isolation and loneliness.

And survivors are also reporting that it is becoming increasingly challenging for them to access social welfare services and information online and that the inability to talk to a human being on the telephone about their entitlements is making the situation even more difficult.

You can read more survivors stories or make a donation on https://polio.ie/need-help/services/our-publications/polio-us-2021/