Louth teen threatens to rape boy’s (12) mother during vicious assault

Boys mother says ‘enough is enough’

The 12 year old was lured away from the front of his home before being allegedly assaulted by a 14 year old youth.

The mother of a 12-year-old boy assaulted by teenagers in the town says enough is enough, and is calling for the parents of Drogheda to unite to stop these random attacks.

Nadia* says something drastic has to be done to bring gangs of teenage thugs under control, after her son sustained cuts, bruises and shock after an unprovoked attack last week.

"The attack took place close to our house in the Rathmullen Road, and he is 12 and is now terrified to leave the house,” says his mum. “He also was threatened before he was attacked "I will rape your mom and make you watch".

This latest incident is one of several that have been reported around the town in recent weeks, including an assault on a gay couple last week, along with serious acts of vandalism near Dominic’s Park, which have seen trees broken, flowers destroyed and lifebuoys burned.

"What makes this worse, is all these things are taking place within sight of the garda station; it’s as if they are taunting them,” adds Nadia. “When the gardai came to our house after the attack – and in fairness they came straight away – they said we can speak to their parents or you can press charges, and I said I want to press charges.

The unprovoked assault on a 12 year old boy is just one of a handful in the town at the moment.

"Something has to happen to make these attacks stop, as it is getting to the point where our children are afraid to leave the house or go into town.”

A number of weeks ago, a 14-year old boy was knocked to the ground at Dominic’s Bridge by students from a local school and his glasses broken.

While attacking the child they threatened to rape his sister and mother if he said who they were to anyone.

Another local student was attacked recently on the train from Drogheda by youths from the town.

“Gardai were involved, my son had to give a statement in Santry vulnerable person suite and in the end they were given a warning and a JLO,” explained his mother.

Many have suggested forming an anti-bullying group in town and perhaps holding a rally to highlight and stamp out the problem.

"I feel like no one is talking about the increase in these attacks, and the gardai need more powers to deal with them,” says Nadia, who home-schools her children because of bullying. “This kind of thing has been happening around our estate for two years, and now I have had enough.

“There’s no point in burying our heads in the sand in Drogheda and saying we don't have a problem. I think as mothers we need to go out and say stop,, maybe even protest, because it worked with the drugs.”

*Name has been changed to protect identities.