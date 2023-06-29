Louth TDs condemn assault on gay couple – ‘This has no place in our community… Not now. Not ever’

Louth TDs and local politicians have condemned the recent assault on a gay couple in Drogheda, and called for those who carried it out to be brought to justice.

“I have been engaging with the couple who were subjected to these horrendous attacks last weekend. I have referred to it on the Dáil last week and I am meeting the two men, along with my colleague Cllr. Emma Cutlip, this week,” explains Louth TD Ged Nash.

“This has no place in our community and our society. There is no excuse or justification for homophobia or alleged homophobic related violence. Not now. Not ever. End of story”.

“While we have made huge strides in making Ireland a better place in which to be an LGBTQI+ citizen, unacceptable incidents like this are becoming all too frequent and we have a long way to go before Ireland becomes the beacon for LGBTQI+ citizens we know it can be.”

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster also denounced the incident, saying under no circumstances should these thugs get away with this.

"These are two law abiding citizens going out for a walk with their dog when they are attacked in broad daylight because of who they are. It was a horrible experience for them and absolutely wrong,” added Deputy Munster. “Who do these gang of thugs think they are? They must be tracked down and brought to justice for what they did.

“It was a frightening incident and everyone in Drogheda is shocked and angry."