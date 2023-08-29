Louth TD slams withdrawal of bus service just days before start of new term

A Louth Labour TD has written to Bus Eireann demanding immediate action to restore a decades-long school bus service to Harestown National School which was unexpectedly withdrawn with just a few days to go to the new school term.

Parents of children travelling on the bus to Harestown NS were said to be shocked to be informed as late as Friday August 25th, just a few days before the school’s return on August 28th, that the service was being withdrawn.

“Families have relied on the bus service for decades and for it to be withdrawn so suddenly with just three days to go to the new school term, is unacceptable,” said Deputy Nash. “Parents have been given no indication of the reasons behind the withdrawal and have been simply told to wait for further information while Bus Eireann seeks an alternative option for them.”

He said those affected had already been told their place on the school bus was secured, only to be told at the last minute by Bus Eireann that now “a number of difficulties have arisen” and the service could not be provided.

“Bus Eireann says they are working to provide an alternative solution for parents but the question remains as to exactly why they have been forced to pull the plug on this vital service at the eleventh hour. I have written to them on behalf of the affected families, seeking a detailed explanation as to why this has happened and demanding that a bus service for Harestown NS be restored, as quickly as possible,” he said. “Parents have been left scrambling at the last minute to find alternative ways of transporting their children to school and are justifiably angry, not only at the removal of the service but at the short notice they’ve been given of the decision”.