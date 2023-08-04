Louth TD claims Drogheda can be saved from ‘traffic gridlock’ for as little as €3m

Minister ‘lacks the will’ to suspend Donore Road tolls

The bridge at Oldbridge, known locally as the Obelisk Bridge, will be closed for ten months from August 21st.

While motorists have been given a short stay of execution until August 21st, a Louth TD has claimed that it would only cost the Government €3m to save Drogheda from “gridlock” over the next 12 months.

Ged Nash has repeated calls for the Minister for Transport to intervene as locals face being forced to pay tolls or add to traffic congestion in the town while the crossing at Oldbridge closes.

Deputy Nash said: “I wrote to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to ascertain the value of tolls collected at the Donore Road toll bridge over the last couple of years.

“The TII has reported that in 2021, that figure was close to €3.5 million and last year, the operators of the toll bridge, Celtic Roads Group collected almost €4 million in tolls, excluding VAT.”

The Louth Labour TD added: “The Minister says that the statutory powers to set or suspend tolls lies not with him but with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and strictly speaking, he’s correct. But if he has no influence on tolls, how did he succeed in getting a six-month suspension to planned hikes, earlier this year?

“The €3 million it would cost to suspend tolls for nine months is a drop in the ocean of the Department of Transport’s budget and with this government apparently awash with money, it’s a small price to pay to avoid nine months of traffic chaos in our town.”

Deputy Nash said: “For this small price, the Minister for Transport can both avoid adding to congestion in Drogheda as well as compensate locals forced to take alternative routes during the essential works at Obelisk Bridge.

“The Minister does not lack influence in achieving this simple aim, nor does he lack the budget, he just lacks the will to do it and those travelling from North to South Drogheda will suffer as a result.”

The Louth Labour TD said: “I repeat my call for the Minister to engage with Celtic Roads Group and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to lift tolls at Donore for the duration of the Obelisk Bridge works.

“It is not good enough for the Minister to simply wash his hands of this issue. Minister Ryan must engage on this issue now and deliver a workable solution for local motorists.”