Louth TD bemused and angered to read reasons sites for Drogheda driving test centre were ruled out

Of 14 proposed sites, seven were “deemed not suitable” with no reasons given, while traffic was cited a number of times among the remaining seven.

Sinn Féin TD for Louth/East Meath Imelda Munster has reacted to seeing the long list of rejected potential replacement Driving Test Centres for Drogheda, by saying the RSA seems to see Drogheda as “deemed not suitable” for a Driving Test Centre.

“Of the 14 sites listed, seven were “deemed not suitable” with no reasons given for this assertion. While reading their reasons for rejecting the seven other sites, I switched between bemusement and disbelief as having traffic in the area was cited more than once. Every Irish town and city where there are existing driving test centres has a build up of traffic at some point during the day”.

She says she was angry to read the reason they rejected the site at the Drogheda Town FC Training ground was that they wanted Drogheda Town, an amateur club run by volunteers, to fit the site out for them.

The RSA report said “This site was found to be suitable for the purpose of a Driving Test Centre. However major renovations would be needed on site and a Modular Unit would need to be placed on site with all amenities needed to be installed on the site. Drogheda Town management were asked about the fitting out of the site, but as they are an amateur club, their finances could not cover this cost”.

“I find this unbelievable that a government organisation would ask an amateur club to pay for them to move in,” she said angrily. “ RSA seems to see Drogheda as “deemed not suitable” for a Driving Test Centre, but because they had years to find a suitable site and have not done so I would say the RSA are “deemed not suitable” for the job they’re supposed to be doing”.