Louth rowing club to swap oars for saddles for coast to coast fundraising cycle

Drogheda’s Inver Colpa Rowing Club will set off from Galway on Saturday, August 19

Some of the cyclists in training over the course of the last few months.

Some of the cyclists in training over the course of the last few months.

Inver Colpa Rowing Club has been busy preparing for their upcoming Coast to Coast Cycle over the last number of months and the event is looming large on Saturday, August 19.

Many of the club members have swapped their oars for bicycle wheels and have hit the highroads and byroads all around Drogheda and the North-East on the group training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and at the weekends.

The cycle is the start of a major fundraising drive for the club towards their new boathouse for which they have recently received planning permission.

33 cyclists will take on one of 2 routes from either Galway – Drogheda (224kms) or Athlone – Drogheda (134kms), cycling over 6,000kms between them to make it back safely home that evening.

Leaving at 6am from Galway and 8am from Athlone, the event is an official Cycling Ireland leisure event and the cyclists will be accompanied by many marshals along the route to make sure everyone gets across the country safe and sound.

Club PRO, Sarah McCann, one of the cyclists on the day, is looking forward to the event.

“The amount of training that the cyclists taking part in the event have put in over the last few months is amazing,” she says. “We have a really dedicated gang on board who have not only spent hours in the saddle in training, but have also raised at least €500 sponsorship each to go towards our new boathouse and we really appreciate all the effort they have put in for the club”.

The club also wants to say a big thank you to their cycle sponsors Leinster Farm Machines, WaterWipes, White River Group, Compressed Air Centre, MCC Label, Secure Accommodation Management and High Maintenance Property Management, along with Murrays Coaches for helping with transport and M&A Printers for helping with printing.

"The White River Wheelers cycling club in Dunleer has also been a huge help in organising the event, along with the St John Ambulance Crew who are providing first aid on the day,” adds Sarah. “A huge note of thanks goes as always to the Boyne Fishermen for also helping out with first aid and providing the finishing space, which will be a welcome sight to all our cyclists after hours in the saddle, along with Grennan’s bar for the afters. A word of thanks also to An Garda Siochana for their assistance with the event. Finally, we have to say a huge thanks to all of our marshals and helpers who will not only be helping out on the day but who have also been a huge help in preparing for the event."

The cyclists hope to arrive into Drogheda between 5-6pm on Saturday evening, crossing the finish line at the Boyne Fisherman’s on the Marsh Road.