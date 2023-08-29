Louth residents’ group ramps up opposition to plan for eight wind turbines near homes

Kellystown -Monasterboice Wind Action Group (KMWAG) meet to object to turbines

The Kellystown-Monasterboice Wind Action Group recently held another community meeting to voice their total opposition to the proposed development of a wind turbine factory of up to eight 180m tall turbines by the French national electricity company EDF.

The community where EDF propose to construct this industrial development is in the midst of 375 homes with 1,200 people living within 2km of the eight turbines and the group is vehemently against the development, with signs displayed outside several homes in the area.

“As a vibrant cohesive community, we strongly believe that renewable energy in Ireland is the way forward but not at any cost. It must be located in an appropriate setting away from densely populated areas,” said a group spokesperson.

“Each of these turbines is almost twice the height of the Spire in Dublin, with the blades of these monster structures the length of a jumbo jet. EDF neither know no care about the rich heritage of Monasterboice nor the fact that their proposed development is one field away from an Area of High Scenic Quality (as per the Louth Development plan 2021 -2027)”.

The community’s main concerns are: that the proposed development is adjacent to an active blasting quarry, which will continue to blast for expected life of the turbines, the visual impact created by these eight 180m tall turbines, property values will be negatively impacted once the planning application is submitted and future planning may be refused if you live near a wind farm, to name but a few of nine objections.

"The meeting also heard that the proposed site is in one of our only unspoiled wild areas,” they added. “Wild areas are essential in order to support a healthy biodiversity. Unfortunately biodiversity is threatened on all fronts in County Louth. We don’t not want any wind turbines never mind eight of them.”