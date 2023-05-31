Louth residents explain why the rural site is unsuitable for heavy industry

“At the moment, it’s like a wild forest and is quite beautiful

“I'm all in favour of progress and employment, and I understand that development has to happen. I've no problem with light industry going on the site as was proposed originally, but what I'd be very concerned about is the runoff from the water.

“We have a well and we have animals there and it's heavy industry with zinc dipping, and I'd also be concerned about the quality of the air there, in terms of the way the wind is blowing, and are we going to be getting any pollution from that. The reservoir that's right beside it is used by a lot of people, my own children included really good local immunity, and it's literally backing on there to the proposed new site. So, it'd be quite conscious of that”.

“It's quite a busy and dangerous road already, so the idea of big trucks going in and out there could be another issue, so I'd like to see what the plans would be for that”. Greg Clarke and his wife Pauline have lived in their house for almost four decades, which will border the site.

“We've been here for 38 years now, and they’re going to build something that's going to be 40 to 60 feet height, and it's going to be constant noise, six days a week.

"We had no issue with light industrial factories or warehouses but they're going to be using chemicals so one of my biggest fears is for my wife who has asthma, so fumes from the factory itself is going to be a problem. And then if there are any spillages or seepages into the ground, even by complete accident, that could affect our well water. “The site seems completely unsuitable for this type of project, and to me, somewhere that has already had heavy industry in the past, like close to the docks would be better able to accommodate something like that”. The proposed industry will be just over the hedge from Elaine Moore and Barry McElvany’s garden.

"We're probably the most impacted because I'd be literally looking at my bedroom window. At the moment, it’s like a wild forest and it's actually quite beautiful. When we moved in about eight years ago, there were a few small trees and shrubs but now it is a wonderful place for our seven-year-old child to play and explore. “it's literally a stone's throw to where they're starting to develop and the factory itself will be a few metres away, with four big chimneys, one which is an acid chimney. You know, stuff like that. And like, you know, we have a well and things like that.

“No one wants an Erin Brockovich type situation down the line; no one wants to have to deal with any health issues that might arise from this from some metal leaking into our water supply or from maybe filters on one of the chimneys not working correctly.

“I have no idea why they would choose this site, and the fact that they're building it there is destroying the actual beauty of it.”